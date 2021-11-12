‘Business & Innovation Forum’ advances networking

The recent “Business and Innovation Forum” offered Nov. 3-5 in Kerrville by the Kerr Economic Development Corporation was designed to feature expert speakers, engaging events and networking opportunities for Kerrville-area businesses, on a wide variety of topics.
Sessions were planned over two-plus days and centered in the Arcadia Live Theater using their electronic capabilities and flexible seating to have both in-person and remote speakers contribute in the same sessions.
The sessions ran a wide range of topics, including just on the first day, “Texas Rising: How the Lone Star State Became the Nation’s Economic Powerhouse;” “Confronting Imposter Syndrome;” “Mastering 21st Century Work;” “Developing Your Entrepreneurial Leadership Style;” “Hill Country Emerging Sector: Aviation, Aerospace and Space;” “Engaging Minds;” “Cybersecurity and Small Business;” “Esports: Video & Gaming Technology;” “Breaking the Silence: Mental Health and Entrepreneurship;” “Adaptation & Resiliency Through Innovation & Technology” and “Texas Film Industry: The Future is Big & Bright in the Lone Star State.”
Day two had 10 different sessions, covering branding and marketing; pricing services; sport tourism; and Hill Country craft wine and beer.
And the final day was an afternoon of “Hike, Yoga & Beer” followed by an awards presentation with a keynote speaker.
The Kerr EDC, directed by Gil Salinas and Theresa Metcalf, had the following goals in mind when they advertised this event:
• To present the diverse economic ecosystem among existing businesses in Kerrville;
• Develop strategies to move current industries into the 21st century;
• Entice talent and develop a highly skilled workforce pipeline;
• Attract and incentivize local entrepreneurs;
• Recruit forward-thinking companies;
• And increase opportunities for capital investments.
They said they meant to foster “crucial conversations” while offering on-site tours at chosen locations.
The awards presentation at the end highlighted the Class of 2021 “TopForty” award winners. And KerrEDC leaders said they opened up this year’s awards to a nine-county region; and received submissions from seven of the nine counties.
E-sports
This session featured a panel of Charles Huber from Schreiner University and three SU students actively studying and competing in E-gaming, and all its associated electronics. They were David Gehrels, Ronin Morales and Cody Morgan.
The panelists described, with Q&A with Huber and from audience members, that their e-gaming can be done on a PC computer, a console, a PC console, Smart Phone, in an arcade – “or all of the above.”
Asked about “monetizing” this activity and study, they said games often begin with “developers;” and now they are often released in “parts,” first the “original” section followed by “add-ons.”
E-gaming has grown to include sponsorships, streaming and constant online tournaments, they said.
One said the developer for “Fortenight” held a “World Cup” event; and the prize in one tournament was $6.5 million.
At SU, locally, they also produce videos and offer TikTok “views;” and asked for audience members to raise their hands if they also live stream or view Tik Tok videos.
Panelists said audience members can learn through the SU programs how to produce “sponsored streaming” and what a contract can read like for that activity.
They said the E-sports industry is evolving daily into more and more tentacles reaching into many parts of this industry. And now producers are using marketers and people with “on-air presence.”
The “players” on stage discussed where these activities happen; “virtual reality;” and use of “surrogates” in gaming where one machine is plugged into another to make the second one work. They defined that as a person plugging into a machine and controlling that robot – or whatever – as if that is you.
“There are lots of ‘leagues’ people can play in,” they said, “but the sport overall needs more consistency in competitions.”
They are all excited about “tech advancements.”
One asked the audience who remembered the “tri-corder” in the Star Trek movies and TV show. He said we are not far now in real health care from a scanning machine to do that.
They noted a game called “Rocket League” describing it as a soccer game played with cars that fly.
They said “gamers” can be classified as “pros” as early as age 14 now.
E-gaming is not a competition-level NCAA sport at SU (as it is at many other places), they said, partly because the game developers and owners still own the rights to their individual games. But there are lots of tournaments out there.
Huber said in late March 2022, SU will host an e-game competition in the campus Event Center with other teams; and games will be played live on the stage.
‘Innovation & Technology’
A four-man panel discussed “rural broadband connectivity” and said its limitations were exposed during the COVID pandemic, and increasingly so with virtual learning and doctor visits, and then during “Snow-mageddon.”
Panelists agreed “wireless” requires “fiber” to operate. But in the meantime, “remote-ing” is going on everywhere, including for many people working not in an office 9 to 5.
If a person is working remotely, he or she has to know how and why they are doing that. It saves on real estate costs and expansion of brick-and-mortar buildings to “grow” a company, but employees have to do so responsibly.
“Find a good pair of noise-canceling headphones,” one said, “and learn to deal with distractions.”
Sit down and write out a schedule. Get dressed for work. Go into the “office” and close the door.
Be cautious and learn about data privacy protection. It’s possible for a business to get a cyber-assessment done annually; and they recommended using a different company for this each year. They discussed the do’s and don’t’s of passwords.
“Don’t use the same password for everything; and don’t write it on a Post-It note stuck to your computer. Humans are the easiest things to hack. Don’t use ‘admin’ or ‘admin1234.’ You are going to be hacked, because it’s you and it’s easy to do. So also have a ‘disaster recovery plan’ for cyber-security, too.”
They said a “password manager” is essential.
Wireless broadband is less expensive but slower, and in the Hill Country affected by cliffs and foliage. Fiber connections are best; copper is next-best if it’s thicker, not thin. And satellite is the worst, they said. The speed of wireless service is one thing; the amount of wireless is another.
In response to audience questions, they said if a company is new to “remote-ing,” to survey all employees; start with two days a week before expanding; and, “No matter the product, you’re only as good as your people.”
About using electronics for banking, panelists agree they used to say no, but convenience wins out. Businesses can ask their banks how the services are set up and who services them. Customers can change passwords often, they said; but agreed electronic money matters are the future but with security.
Texas Film Industry
Julie Davis of the Kerrville CVB emceed a four-person panel, with two representatives of the Texas Film Commission, Austin; Allison Amestoy, a local film-maker; plus Dustin Duke joining via Zoom.
At the state film office, Lindsay Ashley and Matt Miller work with requests from film companies from inside and outside Texas to promote use of state sites and resources. Ashley is mainly the “production department” and Miller often coordinates scripts and filming locations. They work with the “30,000-foot view over Texas,” they said.
Duke is a Tivy graduate who has lived and worked in New York City for 22 years.
Kerrville is designated as a “film-friendly community,” they said.
The state office was founded in 1971, but the TV show “Dallas” put imagery of Texas culture on the map in the 1990s with a “big budget production.” The last 10 years have shown expansion in digital media.
Ashley and Miller said when a film needs particular scenery, “film-friendly cities” are the first to be called. A season of “Fear the Walking Dead” was filmed in Texas, as was a prequel to “Yellowstone.”
The duo called it a heightened version of tourism when beds, meals, and local hires lead to spending money at all kinds of businesses in a town. And the state office has a “grant program” that reimburses a percentage of what they spend.
Miller works with a database of projects, contacts and locations; and said he’s adding the Arcadia Theater to that database. About two-thirds are “private locations” that owners make available. He said anything can be a “location,” a garage or warehouse in addition to a “pretty” place, calling it “the good, the bad and the ugly.” “Soft incentives” could be an empty building for an office, or chairs and tables they can borrow; and he half-joked about empty houses he saw driving into town.
Ashley said since 2007, 162,000 crew people have come and spent $1.74 billion on productions in Texas. For every $1 in state grants, he said, they spend more than $5 on productions.
Duke, now an Emmy recipient, outlined his path to success, including work with Conan O’Brien in India and with Beyonce and Ellen d’Generes, and for the Tribeca Film Festival.
Amestoy’s short film about “The Body Positivity Project” (filmed on Sheppard Rees Road here) was discussed and shown in the theater, featuring area ladies telling their personal stories, and Kerrville scenery, with music titled “We Are Enough!”
She discussed the idea behind the project, and filming last September, saying one lesson learned on her solo project was that it’s helpful to have an assistant on the set.
Audience questions included what a film producer or the state office considers if a project doesn’t present a positive image of the state; how a person can submit a resume to the state office to seek film work; and panelists’ personal opinions about what the greatest movie of all time about Texas is. That last started a mini-debate with varied answers.
They said it’s presently one of the busiest times for film-making they’ve seen, “like the pandemic never happened.”
