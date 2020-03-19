The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Kerr County and five additional South Central Texas counties through 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
The warning also includes Edwards, Gillespie, Llano, Real and Val Verde Counties.
The cities of Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Leaky, Llano, Rocksprings and Del Rio were also named in the warning, which followed a report a tornado touching down in Wise County.
