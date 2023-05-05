Iconic jazz coming to the Cailloux Theater

The Cailloux Theater will ring with the sounds of the most iconic album in the history of Jazz when the Jazz Protagonists present “Time Out: The Magic of Dave Brubeck” on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.
“Time Out” is a tribute to jazz icon Brubeck and his quartet’s groundbreaking 1959 album of the same title that blended the “cool” and “West Coast” sounds, crossed over to be a top-five “Pop” album, and was the first jazz album to sell a million copies.
The show will feature all of the hits from “Time Out,” including, “Three to Get Ready,” Kathy’s Waltz,” “Blue Rondo a la Turk” and the iconic “Take Five.”
The Dave Brubeck Quartet was organized in 1951, and immediately began to alter the world of jazz performance.
The most prominent member outside of Brubeck himself was saxophonist Paul Desmond, the writer of “Take Five.” At the time “Time Out” was recorded, the pair were joined by Joe Morello on drums and Eugene Wright on bass.
“Time Out” became a benchmark for jazz recordings of the 1960’s. By 1963, the album had sold a half-million copies, and in 2011 it was certified “Double Platinum” by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
“In 2005, “Time Out” was named by the Library of Congress to the National Recording Registry for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
The Jazz Protagonists, named the “Number One Jazz Ensemble” by the San Antonio News Music Awards, are known both for personal appearances across the region and for their “Jazz Party” program on KRTU Radio. They are joined by guest saxophonist Rich Oppenheim to fill out the quartet.
“Time Out: The Magic of Dave Brubeck” will be presented in the Cailloux Theater on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets range from $15 to $35.
Seats can be reserved at https://CaillouxPerformingArts. com. Patrons can avoid convenience fees by purchasing directly through the Cailloux Box Office in person or by phone at (830) 896-9393.
The Cailloux Theater, located at 910 Main Street in downtown Kerrville, is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed on behalf of the City of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000, Inc.
More information is available online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.