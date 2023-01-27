County ‘rips bandaid off’ new website

Plans to move forward with construction of the Veterans Pathway, sidewalk repair at the courthouse, launching of the new county website and an annual report by Julie Leonard, outgoing chair of the Kerr County Historical Commission, among other matters at Monday’s meeting of Kerr County Commissioners.
Burn bans
Considering the persistently low rainfall in the Hill Country, Pct. 2 County Commissioner Rich Paces announced that all four precincts were under a burn ban on Monday, but those conditions may change and are posted on the county website for the public to follow.
Appointments
Appointments approved by the court included naming Ed Story to Emergency Services District #3 to replace Dennis Brown. Brown requested to step down early, Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces said, adding Story was far overqualified. Story will serve a two-year term.
Other appointments were for Doug Hill and Geoff Gannaway of Hunt to each serve a term on ESD4. They had been serving one-year terms, and will now serve two-year terms.
Veterans Pathway
Several agenda items dealt with the proposed Veterans Pathway at the VA hospital, a project to help veterans have safe access across Highway 27 to reach Flat Rock Lake Park and link up with the River Trail.
County Grant Administrator Noel Putnam received approval to advertise Request for Qualifications for engineering services for the project. She also received approval to allocate the funding for the project out of the ARPA funds allocated to Kerr County by the federal government in 2021. There is a deadline of Feb. 15 for submission of the RFQs..
Another approval went to a selection criteria rating sheet used to evaluate the plans.
The court also approved a selection review committee to evaluate the bids submitted. Those named were county engineer Charlie Hastings, Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces, former Pct. 2 commissioners Tom Moser and Beck Gipson, maintenance supervisor Shane Evans and Putnam. The committee will make recommendations on its design and cost.
The court added a provision to add a seventh person to the committee, to be appointed by the Kerrville City Manager, who will have input on city-related parts of the project, since it ties into the River Trail.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said the project was important, after seeing a woman in a motorized wheel chair trying to navigate her way down to the park at dusk.
“It looked really dangerous and she could barely see,” he said.
While he said he really liked the idea of the pathway, Paces was emphatic that he did not like the project being funded by American Rescue Plan Act federal funds that the county had received.
“That really tears me on it,” Paces said, but then added that since it was a small project, he would not vote against it.
County Judge Rob Kelly said there was really no risk.
“Everybody’s worried about the strings to the government,” he said. “They told us that we could spend everything up to $10 million (out of the available $10.2 million) on public works. That’s bulletproof. We only have to worry about spending the other $0.2 million.”
Paces insisted he really did not have a lot of trust in the government.
Courthouse sidewalk
The court discussed whether to repair or replace a portion of sidewalk on the Jefferson Street side of the courthouse, which was becoming well-worn with cracks and uneven places.
County Clerk Jackie Dowdy said she thought it would be safer to replace the sidewalk.
Maintenance director Evans said they could patch a particularly unsightly part, or could go out for bids to replace it all.
“It would cost $10,000 to patch, and I did get one bid to replace it for $28,000. It’s too small a project to get a lot of interest,” he said. “I don’t have money in the budget.”
When Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, Judge Kelly and Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew thought it was better to replace the entire sidewalk, Paces and Harris were outvoted for a patch repair. Those in favor thought they might get more bids for a larger project.
Constable’s vehicle
With a shortage of vehicles to pick from and other issues along the way, Pct. 4 Constable Brad Rider, who has been waiting for a new vehicle for months, recently signed a lease agreement for a vehicle, said Kerr County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Gaige. The sheriff’s office helped Rider with the lease arrangement.
“It’s a long time coming,” Gaige noted.
Rider will get getting a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2400 4x4 truck from Enterprise Leasing, equipped with standard law enforcement equipment to include a communications system, lights, cameras and more. The court approved the transaction 5-0.
County website
There was a long discussion of the soon-to-be-unveiled new county website, based on a report by its designer, Clint Morris. Morris reported there was “Good news, with a speed bump.”
He said the website was 97 percent complete, and every department has “done a good job getting back to me.”
However, there were a few small issues with how to post public notices, which the county is required by law to make easily accessible by the public. Morris said that they could launch the new website any time if the department heads/elected officials who are lagging hurried up to finish their part.
Each one was responsible for their own department, and should appoint someone to finish the process.
The county would be able to set up a hyperlink to allow everyone access those notices easily from any department.
The court reached a consensus to allow the website go up and fill in the minor glitches as they went.
Kelly told Morris, “You have our undivided blessing to get this thing over the finish line now.”
They agreed that despite the stragglers, it was time to “rip the band-aid off.”
Julie Leonard’s final report
After 15 years as chairperson of Kerr County Historical Commission, Julie Leonard presented her final report. She thanked the court for their support and also credited historian Clarabelle Snodgrass for her guidance as she was getting started.
Leonard noted the help by other KCHC members. She said they had submitted a total of 4,967 volunteer hours in 2022, and a range of projects and accomplishments. One of the major ones was the Summer History Camp held last June, with 20 area youngsters attending a whole week of immersion in history and pioneer activities, presented by many members such as Clifton Fifer, Julius Neunhoffer, and others.
There were many existing historical markers and new ones the KCHC had erected.
Public input
During the public input portion of the meeting, Jim Sandy, a resident of Pct. 2, said that he was concerned about public safety. Citing the tragic loss of life at the drag race that went terribly wrong, he asked that the court never approve another such event in the future.
Sandy also cautioned about allowing a circus with a live elephant from performing here, due to dangers of one getting out of control.
Guadalupe River Clean-Up
UGRA general manager Tara Bushnoe, and natural resources specialist Matthew Wilkinson, reported that the 20th Guadalupe River Clean-Up at Flat Rock Lake Park will take place on July 22. Volunteers will pick up trash from waterways around the county and bring their loads back to the park, where they will be put into recycling dumpsters, and be hauled off by the city of Kerrville crews.
“We anticipate 400-500 volunteers,” Wilkinson said, adding that last year, more than 6,000 pounds of trash and recyclables were picked up.
Letz said that kids were able to make some art work out of pieces that had been found.
“It’s great what kids come up with,” he said.
They were in partnership with the Hill Country Arts Foundation for the art works.
Rabies vaccination clinic
Animal Control Supervisor Reagan Givens announced the return of the annual rabies vaccination clinic, planned for February 4-18, and asked the court to reduce the annual registration fee to $1. Present fees are $5 for spayed and neutered animals, and $10 for non-spayed/neutered ones.
Consideration and approval
Also under consideration and approval, were the following items:
• Phases II and III of the East Kerr County Wastewater Project in the Center Point area were declared completed. The final phase of the project is expected to be finished in April, 2023.
• Leadership Kerr County was granted the use Flat Rock Park on April 6-9 for their annual Easter Fest. This year the beneficiaries of the event will be K-Star and Mercy Gate shelters. Easter Fest is on Saturday, April 8. There will be sale of alcoholic beverages allowed at the event. Nobody will be allowed to bring alcohol to the event. It must be purchased on-site.
• Rich Paces was appointed to investigate public safety standards during Easter Fest. A hearing on the mass gathering permit was set for March 13, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.
• The court approved all the proposed plats and revisions of subdivisions on the agenda.
• Grant administrator Putnam presented a summary of her grant applications over the past year in her annual report to the commissioners, including grants completed and several still pending.
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office received approval for a $150,000 Challenge Grant (with matching funds from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation. No tax funds are included. The funds will be used for the Bearcat Armored Rescue Vehicle that has been ordered and is expected to be delivered later this year)
• Facilities manager at the Hill Country Youth Event Center Jake Williamson, working for Spectrum, the management contractor, was awarded $10,500 bonus for solid performance of his job including excellence in repair and maintenance, food and beverage quality, sales and marketing of the facility.
