Silver-Haired Legislature looking for Kerr leaders

The Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, which advocates for issues impacting older Texans, meets in Austin in May of even-numbered years when the Texas Legislature is not in session. Edward Rogers from Boerne, a leader in the TSHL, came to Kerrville recently to speak on the organization’s impact on older Texans.
The resolution to establish the TSHL was passed by the Texas Board on Aging in 1984 and was adopted by the 69th Texas Legislature the following year. The first session of the TSHL was held in 1986 and the group has met every two years since that time.
“TSHL was established during the Mark White administration. We are a volunteer, non-partisan, privately funded organization,” Rogers said.
Rogers explained that the TSHL creates a legislative report after each four-day session which is held at the Texas State Capitol in the Texas House chambers during the first week of May. The report is then delivered to each of the state legislators, both House and Senate, plus all the statewide elected officials.
“We are part of the legislative process, a part of the solution. We do research and education,” Rogers said.
He explained that the TSHL members are not lobbyists, don’t represent companies or other formal organizations, but only represent aging Texans.
“We serve as a voice for aging Texans. We educate and advocate. We don’t come from legislative backgrounds. We come from all different paths of life. Our goal is to improve the lives of every Texan,” Rogers added.
The TSHL motivates the members to use their collective knowledge of issues facing older Texans to initiate, debate, and then recommend solutions to the Texas Legislature and state agencies.
Rogers, who serves on the Alamo Area Aging Agency advisory board is seeking people in Kerr County who would like to serve in the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature in 2024.
If you or someone you know might want more information contact Rogers at (210) 296-7609 or email tshiedward.rogers@gvtc.com.
He said the commitment requires an average of five hours of commitment each week by members of the legislature. Members visit with their state representatives and senators prior to an upcoming legislative session to find out their priorities for aging Texans and bring that information back to the TSHL in the May session.
Rogers hopes to be sharing the information about the TSHL with Kerr County officials at an upcoming commissioners’ court meeting and working with the Dietert Center to identify persons who may be interested in serving as a representative from Kerr County in the next TSHL session.
Two of the things that the group has supported in recent years that have been achieved include the Texas Silver Alert System which lets the public know a senior citizen with a known mental-health condition is missing, and pension soundness for both the Texas Teacher Retirement System and the Texas Employee Retirement System after significant investment losses in an economic downturn over a decade ago.
Other issues that the TSHL has advocated for successfully include increased criminal penalties for senior abuse, and two items that will appear on the upcoming November constitutional amendment ballot.
Proposition 8 on the November ballot will approve continued additional funding to expand broadband internet service into more rural areas in Texas, which will allow seniors to have more connectivity in those more remote rural areas to access medical care using telemedicine and dentistry services and other services needed on their computers or smart phones.
Proposition 9 on the November ballot will provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain qualified retired teachers and other school employees who have not received a COLA in over two decades. Voter approval will authorize the legislature to appropriate money from the general revenue fund, rather than the Teacher Retirement System, to pay for the COLA.
In addition to the two propositions to be voted on in November the TSHL found more success in the 2023 Texas Legislative session with the approval of legislation they supported which included an increase in Medicaid benefits for seniors in nursing homes plus additional rules on how the Medicaid funding can be used and an increase in the state’s allotment for the Meals on Wheels programs. Another bill that passed that the TSHL advocated for will require education and training of peace officers on interacting with persons with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and additional training for staff of assisted living facilities that provide care for persons with Alzheimer’s or other dementia diagnoses.
Rogers explained that members of the TSHL will be holding town halls in communities around the state soon to gather priorities for the next Texas Legislative session which will be in 2025. The TSHL will meet in May 2024 to establish the priorities and begin their research and advocacy.
“Medicaid was not a priority of the last Legislative session. We thought it would be an uphill battle, but it was embraced,” Rogers said. One issue that did not get approved into the new legislation that TSHL advocated was increased background checks for CNAs (Certified Nursing Assistants) and LVNs who work in nursing homes that received Medicaid funding. Rogers said that nursing homes and the CNA group have “powerful lobbyists” who fight that idea because of staffing issues it might create.
Sherry Hubbard, a retired teacher from Junction, serves as the presiding officer for the TSHL sessions. Rogers said Hubbard will be sending a letter to all state representatives and senators asking them to set up a meeting with TSHL members to discuss priorities for senior-related issues in the counties they represent. Using those priorities as a guide, TSHL will begin work on the next set of priories for the group to work on before they meet next May.
For more information on the Texas Silver Haired Legislature go to www.tshl.org
