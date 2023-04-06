EasterFest slated for Saturday

The 37th Leadership Kerr County class and presenting sponsor, TNT Service Co., invites Kerrvillians of all ages to come out and enjoy a beautiful, fun-filled day at EasterFest along the Guadalupe River at Flat Rock Park.
The festival, which will take place Saturday, April 8 will begin at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies featuring Boy Scout Troop 111 presenting colors, Albert Vasquez from Our Lady of the Hills College Prep singing the National Anthem, and Chae Spencer from Mercy Gate Ministries blessing the day’s events.
EasterFest has been a Kerrville tradition for more than 40 years, and it’s about that time again.
The festivities promise to have something for everyone in the family. The main attraction for the kids with be the Easter Egg hunt, which will be split into three age groups and begin at 11 a.m. There will also be a kid zone featuring bounce houses.
You can’t forget the beautiful cars on display during the car show and the scrumptious barbecue and chili cookoff.
Enjoy a day in the park with family and friends listening to live music provided by Carlos & Dan and the Silver Bullet Band and the Time Bandits of Kerrville on the stage. Be sure to check out our amazing food and craft vendors too.
Ken Stoepel Ford has sponsored the beer tent and all beer sales will go toward this year’s beneficiaries, K’STAR and Mercy Gate. These two local organizations actively work to stop the cycle of abuse and provide healing and hope. K’STAR helps families and children in the community dealing with abuse by offering counseling and shelter to those in need. Mercy Gate works with law enforcement and community leaders to provide safe housing, counseling, and healing to survivors of human trafficking.
Come out and show your support and spend a beautiful day in the park.
