Help is needed in local classrooms

Kerrville Independent School District officials are in desperate need for more substitute teachers and are asking that area residents consider answering the call to serve in KISD classrooms.
“COVID has definitely impacted our employee work rate,” Tamela Crawford, KISD human resource director, said. “That has left us in need of having adults in the the classrooms, so we can keep our classrooms running.”
Crawford said not only is the COVID-19 affecting the district workforce, but the pandemic has discouraged some area residents from continuing or beginning to substitute teach.
As of Friday, KISD was reporting 168 students and staff out with the coronavirus, while the week before the number was 330.
The shortage of substitute teachers prompted school administrators to increase the daily pay rate.
The pay rate for non-degreed substitutes is $100 per day. A person with a bachelors degree or higher will receive $110 per day. Certified teachers are paid $120 per day, Crawford said.
“The thought process behind the sub pay rate increase was to help expedite having more people coming in and applying, and it has certainly has helped,” Crawford said. “We’ve seen quite an increase in our sub interviews.”
According to Crawford, the district looks for a ratio of one substitute for every campus teacher, resulting in a total of 130 substitutes needed.
“Right now, we have 112 (approved substitutes), with eight more coming on line next week,” Crawford said. “But that still leaves us short.”
Crawford said district officials are on top of daily campus needs, adding that administrators have regularly stepped in to assist where needed on any campus this year.
“We monitor our sub fill-rate,” Crawford said. “Every day I take a look at it. I am able to see which campuses have unfilled spots. It’s all hands on deck. We’ve had Mr. (Jarrett) Jachade help serve breakfast and lunches over at Nimitz. Dr. Foust and Mrs. (Heather) Engstrom helped teachers with lunch duty, as well, so that our teachers and paraprofessionals have a little bit of a break. Also, Francy Neal, our special ed secretary, filled in a couple of times with driving buses, because she has her CDL, as well as Mr. Jachade.”
Crawford said anyone is eligible to apply, but must participate in the application process, which includes interviews, a background check, reference checks and fingerprinting. Training is provided prior to accepting a job with KISD.
“Once all of that is complete and all is good, we set up another meeting for onboarding,” Crawford said.
Crawford said a college degree is preferred for substitute teachers, but not required.
“We do ask that you have some college hours,” Crawford said.
Anyone interested, but hesitant in answering the call to serve should be assured that the process is smooth and all substitute teachers receive total support while on campus.
Crawford said substitute teachers will be provided lesson plans for the day and will work with other teachers or teaching teams to make sure they are successful.
“So, if you have one teacher out on one team, the other teachers are there to support,” Crawford said. “The regular teacher will leave that lesson plan, as well as detailed instructions for what to do. All of that is provided. If the substitute has any questions, there is always a teacher available nearby.”
The beauty of the opportunity, Crawford said, is the ability to pick and choose when and where they want to work.
“The job is very flexible and will work with anyone’s schedule,” Crawford said. “We use a (online) system that will allow the sub to list their preferences. For instance, we have some subs that only want to be at the elementary school or only want to be at the secondary school. Some prefer K (kindergarten) through 12. So, whatever your preferences are, those are the only jobs you are going to see.”
Ultimately, Crawford said, the available jobs that meet the substitute teacher’s preferences are posted on the online system.
“We set them up in the system. Then, they log in on their own time and see what jobs they want to pick up, hit accept, and then they are ready to go,” Crawford said.
Crawford the biggest benefit of serving as a substitute teacher is getting to work with the students.
“Potential substitutes must love kids and be willing to be a positive role model for them,” Crawford said. “They don’t necessarily need to be an expert in a particular content area as long as they are willing to learn and interact with students. Our students are great.”
Liz Twiss, a 2020 graduate of Tivy High School, agrees.
“The best part is getting to work with the kids,” Twiss said. “I enjoy have conversations with them and helping them and just being around them. I’m really loving it. I’ve taught in the classroom and substituted for PE classes. I think I enjoy the PE classes the most.”
Twiss said she averages 2-3 days per week working as a substitute, as she is juggling her college courses and an internship at her church.
“It works well, because I can schedule around my class time and work at the church,” Twiss said. “It’s very flexible.”
Twiss is currently enrolled in Liberty University online, where she is studying religion to eventually enter into ministry. “I 100-percent recommend becoming a substitute. As soon as they meet the kids, they will fall in love,” Twiss said. “I initially signed up just to make some extra cash, but I really enjoy it and look forward to it.”
To apply to become a KISD substitute teacher, visit the district’s website at www.kerrvilleisd.net and click on “Career Opportunities” and choose “Substitute Information” or call the human resources office at (830) 257-2200.
