Wanda Birdsong, 89, grew up in Oklahoma, always surrounded by horses and loved them, so when asked what her “Wish of Lifetime” would be, she mentioned a horse-drawn carriage ride.
Upon hearing of her wish and love of horses, Albert Vasquez, resident program director at Brookdale Assisted Living on Leslie Drive, began trying to make her wish come true.
“She said she loved horses, but knew that, at her age, she shouldn’t ride them, and thought a carriage ride would be special,” Vasquez said. “So we nominated her for the ‘Wish of Lifetime’ with AARP and they agreed to grant her wish.”
This isn’t the first wish Vasquez has nominated and had fulfilled through the program, he said. So far 10 of his residents have been able to have dreams granted, most recently 99-year old Ingrid "Inky" Fuerst Blumenthal was taken for a ride in a hot air balloon.
“When the residents first arrive, I visit with them and we talk about all of their hobbies and the activities they like and I ask them what is the one thing they have never gotten to do, but wished they could,” Vasquez said.
At first, Vasquez said Birdsong didn’t really indicate any missed opportunties, but he noticed she was always drawn to any item or topic that involved horses.
“She has always been drawn to anything that has to do with horses, since she’s been here,” Vasquez said. “So, one day I asked her why.”
It was then that he learned of her childhood and relationships with horses growing up in Oklahoma.
“She said she realized she couldn’t ride one now, but added that she had never been on a horse-drawn carriage ride,” Vasquez said.
That’s when he contacted Mathew Goetsch at Big Horse Carriage Company in Kerrville.
“Matt is right here,” Vasquez said. “He agreed to participate and it was working out perfectly.”
Vasquez then submitted the application to Wish of a Lifetime and waited.
“We were so excited when we found out her wish was going to be granted,” Vasquez said. “That’s when we had to get to work to organize all of the permission forms and coordinate with the carriage company.”
Another big surprise in store for Birdsong was that Vasquez had arranged for her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Frank Collins, to participate.
And on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Birdsong received her wish.
“She was also given some special gifts, as well as a private dining experience with ther sister and brother-in-law,” Vasquez said.
After the wish was granted and the activities complete, Vasquez sat down with Birdsong to see how she felt about the effort.
“I’ve never been in a carriage before and having my sister there, too was so special,” Birdsong said. “I enjoyed the whole thing and it was a pretty day, too. It was perfect. It was like Christmas.”
Vasquez’s efforts on behalf of his residents will not stop with Birdsong, he said, as other wishes for his residents will be granted in the near future.
Vasquez has worked at Brookdale Assisted Living for 13 years and believes his job is important and treats it as a mission.
“I want to make their days exciting and keep thim wishing and dreaming,” Vasquez said. “I want them to always be inspired. I believe that is my role as a program coordinator.”
