‘First Blessings’ at Trinity Baptist

With precision planning and more than 125 volunteers, the staff at Trinity Baptist Church processed and distributed 1,000 pairs of shoes, 1,000 pairs of socks and served breakfast to more than 350 local children and their families Saturday morning.
Kellee Parish, minister of children at TBC, was responsible for organizing and distributing shoes once again as part of the church’s partnership with “First Blessing,” a global nonprofit that began in 2014 and was founded in Temple, Texas by Glenn and Deborah Lackey, who wanted to make sure children in their community had shoes that fit and were comfortable.
Parish said this is the fifth year for the local church to partner with First Blessing, although last year’s planned event was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are blessed with great volunteers who are willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” Parish said.
For example, she said, while shoes are readily given to the children and their families, the shoe boxes must be returned as part of the record-keeping.
“So we had members of our church volunteer to sew cloth shoe bags for us,” Parish said. “They used colorful fabric and enclosed a drawstring so that the children are not just carrying out a pair of shoes from the church. They are lovely and the children are excited to pick out their own design on the bags.”
According to Parish, the First Blessing truck filled with shoes arrived early in the morning. Volunteers quickly unloaded the 1,000 boxes of shoes, separated them by size and created the makeshift “shoe store” inside the church.
Parish said children in Comfort ISD, Harper ISD, Kerrville ISD, Hill Country Youth Ranch and Arms of Hope were invited to attend and pick out a pair of brand new shoes.
According to Parish, the process is streamlined, with guests first registering when they arrive, then escorted to breakfast and then led by a volunteer to the sock room, where they also get their feet sized for proper fit. Next, is the shoe room, where a volunteer helps the child pick out a style, color and proper size of shoe. Their final stop is at the cloth bag table.
“We do our best to make sure our guests are not confused and know exactly where to go and when,” Parish said.
TBC Pastor John Wheat said he was proud of his congregation and excited to see the children when they arrive.
“It’s great to see the smiles on the faces of the children and their families,” Wheat said. “This is truly one body at work, where everyone comes together for a common cause.The atmosphere is electric.”
The success of the First Blessing partnership has been rewarding for Wheat and the congregation and is expected to continue. Based on the reaction from the recipients of the caring reception given by TBC staff and volunteers, the service is much-needed and appreciated.
Parish wanted to share appreciation to Acapulco Restaurant, Sysco Foods and the YO Ranch Resort for their donations helping make the event a success as well.
