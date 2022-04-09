Enjoying freedom, mobility

Kerrville ISD special needs Early Childhoold Center students couldn’t wait for a formal presentation of 12 adaptive trikes Friday morning, as they were just too excited.
The trikes were donated to KISD through a Believe It Foundation and an anonymous donor, according to Vickie Stuart, physical therapist at KISD, and unveiled Friday morning at the ECC.
“The Believe It Foundation, along with an anonymous donor, approached the Special Education Department at KISD about funding special needs adaptive trikes to promote mobility and inclusion in our schools during PE, recess and sensory motor breaks,” Stuart said. “Mr. William McGinnis, Believe It coordinator, and a Tivy High School ’04 grad-uate, coordinated with Stephanie Drake-Woods, KISD occupational therapist, and Dr. Vickie Stuart, KISD physical therapist, to customize each adaptive trike to fit specific orthopedic and neurologic positioning needs of our students.”
The grant and private donation funded 12 adaptive trikes for use throughout the district, including a tandem bike for use with vision-impaired students and two full-size adaptive trikes to assist middle school and high school vocational programs, Stuart said.
“Well over 50 students will benefit from these specialized bikes,” Stuart said. “The purpose of the grant is to enrich the lives of physically-challenged children through the inclusion of those children in the lives and experiences of those who do not face the same limitations.”
While a semi-formal ceremony was planned for the unveiling, the children at the ECC were so excited, they just began enjoying them.
“The children are so excited to have this new program,” Stuart said. “This allows our children with physical challenges to get off the sidelines and out of their wheelchairs, walkers or orthopedic braces and explore a whole new way to move with their friends.”
Lauren Jette, KISD public relations specialist, said the cycles were delivered fully assembled and came from Canada.
The purpose of the Early Childhood Special Education program is to provide a quality preschool experience that prepares students with special needs for success in their school setting, Stuart said.
“We provide meaningful programming that includes speech, occupation and physical therapies, along with a specialized curriculum taught by Mrs. Dana Dunagan and Mrs. Rebekay Huffaker, that assists our students and families in support of their unique challenges. We are so very grateful for the community’s support in helping our students succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.