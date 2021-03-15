‘Running Club’ a foundation for friendships

When Pam and Brad Toelle moved to Kerrville from Fort Worth in July of 2017, they were already long-experienced at maintaining a regular personal “running” and marathon training program.
“There were five running clubs in Fort Worth then, and we’d go running with one or the other, to be in shape for marathons,” Pam Toelle said. “But we couldn’t find that kind of club here.”
She and her husband ran on their own after first moving here, she said.
“In July this year we signed up for a race they organized in Boerne,” Toelle said. “Then we found out we could run regularly on Mondays starting from Pint & Plow, after we talked with Jake Walther; and on Thursdays from Basement Brewers.”
So she and her husband started a “Kerrville Running Crew” page on Facebook to have a better contact point for other runners in the Kerrville area.
“This all happened within about 10 days, once we decided to do that,” she said. “Now we have as many as 20 people some days or as few as two to three on other days. We have up to 100 people linked to the Facebook page now.”
The Toelles now have a regular “date” at Pint & Plow or Basement Brewers on two weekday evenings each week, arriving at the nightspot about 5 p.m., and waiting there to see who else shows up to go running that evening about 5:30 p.m.
“These running groups also happen occasionally on Saturdays and Sunday. Some of the runners are training for 5k runs; and some for marathons of 26.5 miles,” Toelle said. “Others want to walk, not run. People can walk a 5k in some fundraisers. But it’s hard if you haven’t trained for it.”
Toelle’s ‘method’
Years ago, wherever she was living, Toelle began keeping track of her running different routes and distances by using a city street “map app” on her smart phone.
Showing her Kerrville city street map as an example, she has a miniature map on her phone and each time she runs some length of a chosen city street, the color on the map turns from blue to purple.
“My goal is to turn this map all purple,” she said.
She said she’s learned a lot about her new hometown. And it’s a “fun distraction.”
“You’d be surprised how many dead-end streets we have. It means turning around and running the same street a second time to get back off of it. And it makes it harder to calculate the miles. The neighborhoods and parks are all different,” she said. “And there are lots of places with hills that make it harder, like in Comanche Trace.”
She has a like map on her phone from running all the city streets in her hometown of Howells, Neb.
When there is a group of runners, she said, before they start running out on a street or road, they have to determine who’s doing what “pace.”
Some may be walking, some may be more comfortable with alternating running and walking.
Toelle said 9 to 9.5 minutes to cover 1 mile is one common pace.
For people who used to run but then didn’t for some time, she said they are urged to “start over” with shorter runs or a run/walk routine.
She said she personally also has participated in night-time races when runners wear headlamps so the light reflects off the official trail markers.
“Some people have run with us that were training for ‘triathlons’ that include running and biking and swimming,” she said.
She’s run what she called a ‘100-miler,’ a race that was held in 2018 in Huntsville State Park. And husband Brad ran in a marathon at Taos, N.M.
“For my 57th birthday, we ran 57 laps of our neighborhood. That’s the equivalent of 31.5 miles or a 50k.”
She’s done training with some middle school and high school students, she said.
“I even had one 11-year-old train with us for a year,” she said. “But we’ve also had one runner in his late 70s, and some in their 60s.”
Toelle said she got started in running regularly as a kid in school, “running around the block like an older neighbor was doing,” and added, “It got me out of taking care of my sisters.”
Fellow runner
Danielle Jenschke joined the Toelles at Basement Brewer’s last week; and said she’s been a runner her whole life. But now she has two children and she’s lucky to be able to take the kids to a family member for care while she runs.
“I reached out to Pam and Brad on Facebook, but I also was nervous about getting back into the ‘pace’.”
She said they agreed she should start at a 10.5-11 minutes per mile pace. Now she’s at 8.5 minutes per mile.
“This is a stress-reliever for me and a way to make new friends,” Jenschke said.
She and Toelle said they make a decision about a street or route each time they meet up. They discuss whether to run into or away from the wind; choose hills or no hills; and discuss shade versus full sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.