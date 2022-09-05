Texas honors Kerr Historic Commission for its efforts

The Kerr County Historical Commission was recognized for having received the 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission.
This annual award recognizes KCHC appointees for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly presented the 2021 Distinguished Service Award to KCHC Chairman Julie Leonard, alongside Wilma Teague, Treasurer for KCHC.
The award affirms that the extraordinary volunteers of the KCHC have demonstrated remarkable resiliency and innovation. According to a statement issued by the Texas Historical Commission, CHCs provided more than 284,046 volunteer hours in 2021, which is an in-kind donation to the state valued at more than $8.5 million.
The THC received 193 CHC annual reports for the 2021 year of service and 82 of those CHCs were approved for a Distinguished Service Award.
