‘Tis the season for helping others

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is a beehive of activity during this holiday season – even under the COVID-19 pandemic - beginning with the free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, planned for Thursday, then continuing with the Yule activities of Angel Trees and bell-ringing at the traditional Red Kettles.
Thanksgiving
dinner
Capt. David Swyers said plans for Thursday’s free Thanksgiving dinner were mostly moving along well, “but we probably need a few more volunteer drivers for the carry-out meals. We anticipated there will be more home deliveries and carry-out than last year.
“And we were short of turkeys to bake for the dinner; and we put out a plea to get more. We also set up a ‘pie contest’ to get more desserts, and a church here gave me a check to help, too.”
People had to promise to provide a pie for Thursday’s dinner, and then get a chance to throw a pie at a Kroc staffer they request, as a reward.
(So far, Capt. David and one other person have the most “votes” by their photos.)
It will all work out, he said, noting in previous years the widows and empty-nesters who came to the Kroc Center for the Thanksgiving dinner, “all income levels seated in groups all over the dining room, because they come for the fellowship. That’s the ministry of the Kroc Center.”
The Salvation Army has served Thanksgiving meals to about 1,000 residents each year for the past several years. And as of last week they were seeking more volunteers to sign up for two or three hours for serving the meal in the Kroc Center diningroom.
They have established safety procedures under the virus threat, and all volunteers and diners will be expected to follow those guidelines.
Angel Tree gifts
Capt. Beth Swyers said this year they signed up 600 children and about 55 “seniors” to be recipients of Angel Tree donated gifts, 100 more than last year; and the Salvation Army leaders feel COVID-19 was a factor.
Those young recipients range in age from infancy to 17 years.
“The increase in age from 16 to 17 was one reason; and more people need help this year,” she said.
The children’s tags on the Angel Trees have drawings of little angels, while the “seniors” have tags with pictures of raccoons and squirrels.
For area residents who have adopted one or more tags, the gifts chosen for the children and seniors need to be turned in at the Kroc Center no later than Monday, Dec. 14.
Distribution to the recipient families will be Friday, Dec. 18.
There are still tags waiting on Angel Trees at several locations, including Walmart, Kroc Center, River Hills Mall, Belk, Gibson’s, the Peterson Medical Associates Women’s Clinic, and two banks, Security State Bank and Texas Hill Country Bank.
“At Walmart, they have an online ‘Registry for Good’ that you can pick gifts on,” she said. “People can buy online and have it shipped to the local Salvation Army. And the Walmart store leaders let us put up the trees with the tags, three weeks early.
“We usually have a harder time with teenager’s requests than we do with the two-year-olds,” she said.
“Usually there are tags left for some of the bigger kids. I’ve even had to Google a few things to find out what something is that they ask for,” Swyers said. “Sometimes people send money to us and I shop for the toys and clothes.”
She said people should do the best they can, following the list of wishes; and tell the Salvation Army staff when they deliver the marked bag, if something is missing. The Kroc staff will check each bag and supplement items in the contents as best they can.
The “Angel Tree” program actually has been trademarked for more than 100 years; and it’s been held in Kerrville for 40 to 50 years.
Swyers said her parents were also Salvation Army ministers; and she remembers helping them with this program in the 1980s.
This whole process starts with registering clients, many of whom are using food stamps and their children are getting free lunches at school.
“We take applications for one week and then have one ‘late’ day. We check with them on children’s clothes sizes, and suggest gifts if the parents are uncertain.”
She said each tag should give clothes and shoes sizes, and gender of the child or senior. People should call her if the tag they have doesn’t make sense, she said.
“I know the names sometimes aren’t any clue. I’ve done this in West Virginia and North Carolina; and the names are different in the different areas.
“We try hard not to put gifts on the tags that cost more than $100, but we have some donors who like to buy bikes, or sometimes accessories for gaming systems,” she said. “The community here is very generous, though; and some people will spend more.”
She said pick-up/distribution will be a “drive-through” this year, at the Social Services building on Hays Street.
“I imagine we will see more kids, as they might be home on virtual learning. I personally think the gifts ought to be a surprise for them,” she said.
Red Kettle fundraising
Capt. David Swyers is the lead officer on the Red Kettle campaign, which this year has bell-ringers only in Kerrville. Fredericksburg and Boerne service units are handling their own campaigns.
He said each year before this, the fundraising goal was based on incoming donations from all three locations, so he had to re-figure a goal for standing-alone.
“So our goal this year is $80,000 from the kettle locations in Kerr County,” he said. “But one board member has offered a challenge match. That’s an unexpected blessing we all needed.”
Red Kettle sites already “manned” in Kerrville can be found at Hobby Lobby, Belk, JC Penney, Gibson’s and Walmart, manned by non-staff volunteers.
At Mamacita’s, the management agreed to have a Red Kettle at the entrance at lunchtime and Capt. David has listed assigned Kroc staff members color-coded on an assignment board, to ring the bells at that one.
About six other sites will be added this week, including at the Kroc Center when they have their Christmas tree up and decorated.
Swyers said, “All volunteers and staff were equipped with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes. And it’s supposed to be all hands-free anyway.”
The bells should be ringing 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, he said; and he is still seeking volunteers. They can register online with the Salvation Army at “RegisterToRing.com” and put in their zip code, to sign up for two-hour blocks of time.
Or they can call 315-5762 and ask for Tina Reed. So far the volunteers are from civic clubs and the Kroc staff.
“There are more restrictions on the volunteers’ work and their clothing. But the bells bring a sense of ‘normal’ and the familiar, I think.”
Swyers said, “100 percent of this money goes to Social Service programs including food, clothing and shelter.”
