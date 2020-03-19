LKC cancels EasterFest

Leadership Kerr County Class 35 announced today the unfortunate cancellation of EasterFest, a Kerr County tradition. With the COVID-19 concerns, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the City of Kerrville’s recommendation of limiting groups to 10 or less people, LKC deemed it appropriate to cancel this year’s EasterFest.
“We are heartbroken about having to cancel the event, but this is the best course of action for our community at this time,” said Teri Sutterfield via email. “Even though the event is cancelled, we still have an opportunity to step up and help support our charity, Kids’ Advocacy Place. We’d love your support. It’s a great time to help support a very worthy charity that really needs our help, especially now. They count on donations from caring people like us. While the EasterFest event won’t happen this year, we can all still make a difference. A donation - big or small - will go a long way to building that playground for KAP!”
For more information, or to make a donation, please contact Teri Sutterfield at teri@mooreshomefurnishings.com.
