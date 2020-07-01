12 new COVID-19 cases, 3 hospitalized

Peterson Health Infection Preventist Pam Burton has reported 12 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the Kerr County total to 113.
Of those cases, 35 patients have recovered from the virus, while three patients are currently hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
There are 76 active COVID-19 cases among Kerr County residents.
