The ‘Garden’ is growing

Established a decade ago as an outreach ministry of Barnett Chapel United Methodist Church, the Glory Garden in the Doyle Community has blossomed into an important addition not only to the neighborhood, but also the Kerrville community as a whole.
Last week a groundbreaking ceremony took place that will add a new 542-square-foot building, which will be in addition to the existing garden shed, which will have event/education supplies storage and will have ADA restroom facilities. Rev. David Danielson from Impact Church gave an invocation at the ceremony. Texas Home Plans provided the design for the new building and local contractor Steven Butcher of Butcher-Behrens Co. will be the contractor on the project.
The Glory Garden was the idea of former Barnett Chapel minister, Pastor Allen Noah. Noah now lives in San Antonio and pastors a church in Gonzales, but was the “heartbeat of the project,” according to Hill Country Master Gardeners member Carrie Davis. The master gardeners have provided an important support of the garden from the inception of the project and have worked with the people who have plots in the garden to plant, maintain and harvest the things they grow.
Noah told attendees at the groundbreaking that 62 community partners have worked with the church and the Glory Community Garden Steering Committee to make the addition to the garden a reality.
“What I’ve been praying for many years, a permanent bathroom,” Noah said with a laugh.
The marker on the property says the mission of the garden is to develop a community garden that produces healthy food, community cooperation, and knowledge and skills of gardening to the glory of God. The vision is “improving health, fostering community collaboration and sharing the love of God.”
“This marks 10 years since the vision was cast to create a sacred space in this neighborhood that would become a gathering place for the broader community, a place to build new friendships, heal old wounds and chart a future together of a more loving, prudent and holistic community,” Noah said.
Noah said time would not allow him to call the names of all the individuals and businesses, plus the churches that have and continue to support the church on this journey. A grant from Methodist Healthcare Ministries provided assistance to allow the expansion of the facilities to include the second storage building and the restrooms.
Located on church property at the corner of West Davis and Swigert streets, the garden has plots that can be reserved by persons wishing to have a garden. Surrounded by a deer-proof fence, the garden provides a place for numerous events during the year. Most of the gardeners have already renewed their covenants for 2023, but several new gardeners have signed up for a plot. All of the plots are spoken for this year.
Upcoming events planned at the Glory Garden include:
• “Music in the Garden” Sunday, May 21 from 5:30 to 7p.m.;
• “Burgers in the Garden” Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• “Music in the Garden” Sunday, Sept. 24 from 5:30 to 7p.m.;
• “Fall Festival” Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
