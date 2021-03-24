Tornado Watch issued for Kerr until 4 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Kerr County through 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
Isolated tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds gusts will be possible with any severe thunderstorms.
The difference between a Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning is described by the National Weather Service as the following:
"Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states. Tornado Warning: Take Action! A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
