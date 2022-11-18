Annual Lighted Holiday Parade set for Saturday

The 21st Annual Holiday Lighted Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. in downtown Kerrville.
The city has announced street closures that will take place on the day of the Holiday Lighted Parade. Please keep these in mind and plan accordingly.
Closures will be as follows:
• Water Street from SH16 to Washington – beginning at 12 p.m.
• Earl Garrett Street from Water Street to Jefferson – beginning at 12 p.m.
• East Main from Westminster to Meadowview – 3 p.m.
• Clearwater Paseo from Highway 27 to East Main – 3 p.m.
• SH27 eastbound lanes from Clearwater Paseo to H Street – 4 to 7 p.m.
• SH27 from SH16 to Earl Garrett – Beginning at 5 p.m.
• Tivy Street to SH27 – beginning at 4:30 p.m.
• A Street to SH27 – beginning at 4 p.m.
• B Street to SH27 – beginning at 4 p.m.
• C Street to SH27 – beginning at 4 p.m.
• D Street to SH27 – beginning at 4 p.m.
• E Street to SH27 – beginning at 4 p.m.
• F Street to SH27 – beginning at 4 p.m.
• G Street to SH27 – beginning at 4 p.m.
• H Street to SH27 – beginning at 4 p.m.
We ask vehicles to be removed from downtown prior to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and strongly encourage citizens to utilize the free downtown parking garage on Clay Street.
Streets are anticipated to reopen at approximately 8 p.m. following the parade.
However, there is a possibility that these closures could extend beyond the given time frame.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
