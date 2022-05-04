KCSO: Methamphetamines seized, ID theft op thwarted

Officers from the newly-established Multi-County Interdiction Unit confiscated more than 30 grams of methamphetamine and thwarted an identity theft operation during a targeted traffic stop on Monday.
The interdiction unit includes deputies from Kerr County, Gillespie County and Kendall County Sheriff’s Offices, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
“Investigators noticed a 2016 Mercedes sedan making rapid lane changes and driving erratically, with expired temporary license plates,” Leitha said. “After being pulled over by interdiction officers, the driver stated the vehicle was registered in California and retrieved permanent California plates from the trunk of the vehicle.”
According to Leitha, the traffic stop was made near Mile Marker 493 in Interstate 10.
“The driver initially identified herself as Hien-Thang Thi Lam, and during the course of the investigation, it was discovered the suspect’s true identity to be Thoa Le Nguyen, 41, of Garden Grove, Texas,” Leitha said. “Based on information gathered at the scene, a K9 unit was employed and alerted on the vehicle. After a brief search, Investigators discovered a glass pipe and 31.2 grams of methamphetamine.”
In addition, Leitha said, deputies discovered other contraband, including 24 state-issued identification cards, along with 34 credit and debit cards not belonging to the suspect.
“A quantity of financial documents not belonging to the suspect were also discovered, along with two additional meth pipes,” Leitha said. “Through the investigation process, the suspect admitted to using fake IDs to set up business accounts with cellular phone providers, among other acts to impersonate others for the purpose of financial gain.”
Thoa Le Nguyen was booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, one count of Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information Items (50 or more) and three counts of Tampering with a Government Record with Intent to Defraud or Harm. Total bonds were set at $105,000.
Leitha said charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
Leitha said the investigation is still ongoing, as evidence and other information is being processed.
“This is another example of the successes our Interdiction team is having in preventing criminal activity inside and outside Kerr County. This type of financial crime leaves innocent people and businesses holding the bag on thousands in losses, not to mention the disruption to one’s life caused by having an identity stolen,” Leitha said. “Often, drug and other criminal activity like ID theft are closely connected. We encourage all citizens to check their credit reports and keep an eye on the accounts in their name. This can happen to anyone. Based on the information gathered so far, this arrest may have prevented hundreds of average people from becoming victims.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.