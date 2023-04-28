County mulls Eagle Ridge, voting integrity issues at meeting

Monday’s meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court saw residents of Eagle Ridge back before the court asking that a final plat not be approved for the Twin Springs Development and an update from Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces on his efforts to change the voting system in Kerr County to use only paper ballots. Other item on the agenda were the approval of a grant submission with MHDD that will fund a mental health professional to be housed in the county jail to work with inmates with mental health issues, and a presentation by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority asking Kerr County to partner with the GBRA in protecting three varieties of mussels in the Guadalupe watershed and river.
But the meeting began with a statement by Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew related to his status on the court. See that story on this page.
Eagle Ridge Road
In the public comment portion of the meeting at the beginning several Eagle Ridge Road residents again asked the county to formally refuse to approve the final plan on the Twin Springs Subdivision based on the deficiency in the road structure on Eagle Ridge and the developer’s refusal to participate in the cost of upgrading the road to county standards. Several residents expressed frustration at Monday’s meeting.
“We are disappointed that it’s not on the agenda today. The plat will be approved by your inaction. The public is aware of the underhanded games played by this court. By your lack of action, you are setting precedent for other developers who are coming into Kerr County,” said Jim Demone, an Eagle Ridge resident. He urged the court to approve the plat with the condition that the developer upgrade the road.
The road, originally built to serve only eight ranches back in the early 1990s, has never met county construction standards but the maintenance of the road was taken over by the county decades ago. Commissioners have unanimously agreed from the beginning that the road was substandard. Engineering studies have confirmed that the road will not be able to handle the additional traffic of the construction equipment during the development’s building phase nor after the development is competed.
Eagle Ridge resident Jack McGuire, who has spoken several times previous to the court, reviewed the nine-month fight the residents have waged to get the county to require the developer to improve the road.
“What’s your plan? TxDot has a plan for 173. The developer has a plan for the roads in the subdivision. There has been no communication with the neighbors. That borders on negligence. Do not approve until there is a plan to upgrade Eagle Ridge to county standards,” McGuire said.
Commissioners have until April 29 to take action on the final plat request from the developer. If no action is taken then the plat receives automatic approval on that date. The residents asked the court to vote, to put on the record that they approved, but since it was not an action item on the agenda Monday, nothing could be done. County Judge Rob Kelly in a closing statement said the court was in agreement that the road would have to be improved, a cost of somewhere between $1.5 million up to $3 million and likely the county taxpayers would be responsible for paying for the upgrade.
“We are prepared to take care of Eagle Ridge, but we think the developer should be contributing,” Kelly said.
Veterans Service Officer
Commissioners approved the hiring of a temporary Assistant Veterans Service Officer for the county to serve until the current officer returns from military deployment. Currently the Assistant County Veterans Service Officer, Jenna Sanchez, has been doing the work of two people in the office and the backlog of veterans seeking help in filing for benefits and other help has reached a level that another person is needed in the office. Veteran Services Advisory Committee member Gary Noller told the court that the need for more help for Ms. Sanchez was growing. The court approved the position unanimously and approved the job description presented.
Homeland Security grant
The court approved the submission of a grant by the sheriff’s office for the Sutton-2022 Operation Stonegarden project grant funding. The grant will provide funding for officers to do additional patrol on the major corridors coming into West Kerr County looking for drug trafficking and human smuggling.
“The first year will primarily be seed money ($38,614). Then next year will be significantly more. We will ask for $475,000 which will boost our ability in western Kerr County. More of our residents in that area are asking for more support,” KCSO Capt. Jason Waldrip told the court. The grant will allow existing officers to work additional hours of overtime and be compensated at “time and a half salary.”
Election Integrity Issues
Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces updated the court on the Texas First Ballot hand-count simulation held in Dallas County last weekend. He showed the court a short video showing the process.
“Seven counties in Texas currently count their hand ballots by hand,” Paces told the court.
When challenged by the court to name the seven counties, Paces could not do that. County Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves stepped up and gave the court the names of the counties. All are smaller counties than Kerr, mostly in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas.
Paces told the commissioners that, according to his calculations, it would take 186 people to hand-count votes in the off-year elections in Kerr County and 334 people in presidential election years based on a four-hour period to count the votes. He said if the county decides to adopt the hand-count system it would save the county significant funding for new machines and software that will be mandated in 2026, but admitted it would cost an estimated $100,000 for cameras and other supplies related to the hand-count proposal.
“If anybody says it can’t be done, I’d say, get out of the way and watch us do it,” Paces said.
Other Business
• Approved the use of the courthouse grounds for a July 4 patriotic display of classic and antique vehicles;
• Approved the display of Mental Health Awareness signs on the courthouse grounds during the month of May;
• Approved a lease agreement for a copier/scanner/printer for the Tax Office;
• Approved the use of Flat Rock Park for cross-country track meets on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 23;
• Approved a $25 donation to the Sheriff’s Equipment Fund;
• Approved a resolution to be sent to the Texas Legislature supporting legislation for accurate, transparent, auditable elections.
