Weather conditions worsening, KPD issues plea for residents to stay off roads

The Kerrville Police Department has been providing regular reports throughout the day on road conditions and urging citizens to remain at home and not on Kerr County roads.
"Officers continue to respond to multiple accidents and stranded drivers as people continue to drive in town," the post read. "Stay home and stay safe. All first responders are stretched thin right now. If you choose to ignore these warnings, you are placing others at risk."
The weather is getting worse. It’s snowing and visibility is not great. Everything west of Harper Road is basically impassible, according to KPD officers on the street.
"Again, all city streets, roads and highways in the area have ice on them. It is not safe to be out driving. Roads that are bad now are only going to get worse. Stay home and stay safe," the KPD report read. "If you choose to drive, be prepared to sustain yourself or walk if you become stranded or have an accident and your vehicle is disabled. First responders might not be able to get to you for an extended period of time, if at all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.