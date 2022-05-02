BEC powers up local summer reading programs

BEC has been helping area libraries kickstart their summer reading programs by donating $1,000 each to Comfort Public Library, Medina Community Library, Real County Public Library and Bandera County Public Library. BEC and community libraries are encouraging kids to continue diving into stories during summer vacation.
BEC provides more than electricity to these libraries, supporting education to enrich learning and growth for our community. Concern for Community is a principle that guides BEC and all cooperatives, and BEC's focus on ways to uplift the Hill Country through youth programs and events is one expression of it.
“We thank BEC for its contribution for this year’s summer reading program,” said Mary Anne Johnson, Comfort Public Library program coordinator. “This donation will increase our area youth’s awareness of the oceans of possibilities open to them, not only through the library but also throughout their lives.”
This year’s summer reading program theme is Oceans of Possibilities, which features the oceanic environment and marine creatures. BEC's donation will provide art materials, books and packets necessary for the program's success.
“Our goal is not only to encourage the youngsters to keep up their reading skills during the summer break, but also to introduce them to experiences and occupations they might not have considered,” said Johnson.
Reading is important for all ages, but especially for young learners. Keeping up through the summer months can be important for maintaining and increasing reading skills. Summer reading programs help kids discover engaging stories and offer experiences that can shape a young person’s mind.
“We want to provide families with opportunities to keep kids active in our library,” said Gale Huckaby, Real County Public Library children’s director. “We want them to continue to be interested in learning and reading throughout the summer. Thank you, BEC, for making that happen.”
BEC cares about youths and supporting their reading and learning reflects their commitment to their education. Stop by your local library to find out more about its summer reading program.
