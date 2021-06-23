Two more COVID-19 deaths reported

In a stark reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is not quite over, Kerr County in its beginning-of-the-week update saw the addition of two more local resident fatalities from the novel coronavirus.
“The pair of deaths of permanent Kerr County residents were both reported on June 16 – one posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (which usually means the death occurred outside the county) and the other posted by Peterson Regional Medical Center here in Kerrville,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
The two fatalities bring the death total for the county to 91 people since the pandemic began in 2020.
“Just when things start to feel almost normal, here is this grim reminder that we still need to keep up with our safety protocols. Our sympathies go out to their families and friends, and our warning to stay safe and protect yourself and those around you stays in place,” Thomas said.
Also on Monday, he noted that the county’s active case count, which had been headed downward or stayed steady in recent weeks has taken a slight uptick to 29 current confirmed cases.
Aggregating data from Peterson Health and DSHS Region 8, Thomas issued the following update on the local pandemic situation:
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update, June 21, 2021:
• 29 active cases of COVID-19 virus confirmed among local citizens in the county (*This figure has increased by an additional 6 cases since the county’s last update exactly a week ago on June 14, 2021.)
• 4,470 recoveries of Kerr County residents once confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, but who have since “timed out” beyond the short-term complications of the illness.
• 91 fatalities – The number of total permanent Kerr County residents who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.
• 7 hospitalizations – The number of patients in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville receiving treatment for active COVID-19 infection.
COVID-19 vaccine data
• 35,692 vaccines received– This is the total number of vaccines administered to Kerr County residents, no matter where they received their inoculations.
• 17,133 people fully vaccinated – This is the number of people in the county who have received their full COVID-19 vaccine, whether that was the 1-dose Janssen vaccine or the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.