Continuing divisive relationships between local Republican party leaders spilled over into last week’s special called meeting of the Kerr County Republican Party’s executive committee.
After party committee chairman Paul Zohlen cancelled the May and June regular meetings of the committee without allegedly giving a reason, some board members somewhat angrily chastised Zohlen and demanded he explain his decision.
Zohlen received a petition requesting a meeting be called and a proposed agenda which he altered to eliminate an item titled “current business” from the meeting agenda, a decision that upset several board members.
“This is a special called meeting. It is not in the purview of a special meeting to conduct normal, routine business. The petition specifically said this was current business that was being presented. Current business is not part of the special meeting. It is out of order,” Zohlen told the board members.
“Do I have to read Roberts Rules of Order to you?” party treasurer Helen Herd challenged Zohlen.
“You are out of order, please, that is the decision of the chair,” Zohlen said. Zohlen went on to challenge several of the speakers during the almost hour long meeting with the “you are out of order” statement.
The party executive committee, made up of 15 members, decided to endorse three candidates in the May 6 Kerrville City Council and KISD board elections and bought ads with local media with private funds. All three candidates, Roman Garcia, Barbara Dewell Ferguson and Brandon Aery are alleged to be aligned with the “We the People-Liberty in Action” conservative political action group.
The candidates also sent out flyers and ran newspaper ads with “Endorsed by Kerr County Republican Party” on the mailouts and ads, when only the majority members of the executive committee had endorsed.
Zohlen challenged their tactics openly after the ads were published and questioned their motives in saying that the entire Kerr County Republican Party had endorsed, when, in fact, it was only the majority vote of the executive committee.
Petitions for a writ of mandamus and request for temporary injunction were filed to prevent four members of the executive committee from continuing with their actions, related to emails sent out after the March meeting, but eventually the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio denied the writs and request for injunctive relief.
Zohlen told those in attendance that he saw the meeting last week as a chance for the committee members to “vent with each other” and try to “find some reconciliation.”
Accusations had surfaced in one of the emails by Herd that said Zohlen had committed party funds without the approval of the board and had usurped his authority as the party chairman. Zohlen also denied the accusation to the board members at the meeting.
Another point of contention discussed was the issue of the Republican Party’s limited support of a recent luncheon and fundraiser sponsored by the Republican Women of Kerr County with speaker Chip Roy at Buckhorn RV Resort.
“We were requested to provide sweat equity. We did not, nobody showed. Very few people showed up,” Zohlen said.
Zohlen also was challenged about the story in the Hill Country Community Journal when he was contacted about whether the Republican Party had actually endorsed the three candidates prior to an ad being run. One member of the committee who claimed to be a journalist said it was unusual for a paper to seek verification on an ad.
Herd also claimed that she had contacted the paper and wanted to rebut the article but was refused. In fact, Helen Herd’s letter to the editor rebuting Zohlen’s comments ran in the Wednesday, May 3 edition of the Hill Country Community Journal.
Some of the members were also upset because the cancellation of the early May meeting prevented the committee from developing a plan to do last-minute campaigning for the three endorsed candidates, which they claimed might have impacted the outcome of the election.
Another issue addressed at the meeting was a change in policy from the state Republican leadership which recommends local Republican party endorsement of candidates in local elections only happen in rare circumstances if all candidates are Republicans, as was true of all of the May 6 candidates.
Sally Thiel, chairman of the Republican Women of Kerr County, also pointed out that the RWKC never endorses candidates in any local race.
“That’s our policy and it’s always been our policy,” Thiel said.
Only one of the candidates endorsed by the majority faction of the Republican Party executive committee, Roman Garcia, ultimately was reelected to Place 1 on the Kerrville City Council on May 6. Aery was defeated by incumbent Jack Stevens for the KISD board position.
Election Day results showed Jeff Harris a total of eight votes ahead of Ferguson and the tabulation of 12 provisional votes on Monday confirmed Harris’ victory over Ferguson, subject to a Friday recount.
