County leaders debated creation of a regional public defender’s office on Monday; and got an update on the local COVID-19 fight.
Regional Public Defenders Office
Commissioners considered a Resolution (Letter of Intent) to apply for a grant from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for a Regional Public Defenders Office.
“Attending” Monday’s meeting via Zoom and the YouTube video were Scott Ehlers and Geoff Burkhart of the Texas Indigent Defense Commission; and Chris Schuchart, county judge in Medina County.
Previous discussions of this topic generally included Kerr and four surrounding counties.
Burkhart said the application period is May 11 to early June; and even if they send this resolution to the state, it’s not binding. It’s a message that Kerr County is interested in sending an official application later.
Ehlers said a decision on the application was not required Monday, and commissioners can in the future decide if they want to create or participate in a nonprofit or a new county department.
He recommended including a grant request for about the projected costs of a county department, saying this would indicate their level of interest if and when a “lead county” is chosen.
Burkhart was asked to look in his crystal ball about future state funding. He said “best guess” is the state budget will be cut 10-20 percent. “But we still could have money for a public defender office,” he said. “This is a first step to ‘enable,’ not a commitment.”
Kelly responded, this is Kerr’s second time to consider this, the first with three counties, and now with five.
When Kelly moved to send this resolution, before it passed 5-0, Burkhart was asked how many “models” they might get, to consider.
Burkhart said one each, for a county department and a nonprofit group. He and Schuchart said the answer would be based on caseload numbers to determine how many investigators would be needed to work; and that salary schedules are a separate item. Schuchart said Kerr is at the center of the five counties and the logical choice to be manager, with an oversight board of seven or nine or 11 members. The nearest agencies for comparison are Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid, and a similar group in far West Texas.
COVID-19 update
Kerr County Emergency Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas reported to commissioners, his seventh situation report, that the Emergency Operations Center level is still at “increased readiness.” They are operating it at Phase 3 in the call center.
Thomas said as of April 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was working on the state’s plan to re-open the state’s economy, and was expected to make another announcement on that Monday, April 27.
As of April 20, Thomas said the state parks were open again. “Retail to go” was approved. As of April 22, some elective surgeries were allowed.
He said COVID-19 is still described by health officials as “rapid spread.”
He started with national and state statistics, then told the court Kerr County still has five confirmed cases. It’s only five, and the most recent three cases were reported in error, as two of them were from Bandera, and a third one was a jail inmate in Harris County with a filed home address in Kerr County.
Thomas said citizens are going to the drive-through virus testing site at the Youth Event Center Show Barn by appointment only, and 328 people have been tested.
“All those screenings have come back negative,” Thomas said.
Thomas said “personal protection equipment” is still coming is, though slowly; with some reserved for the Kerrville Fire Department, and some for long-term care facilities.
Commissioner Tom Moser reported, as liaison to the public library and the airport, that fuel sales are down at the airport but it’s open (while some others around us are not); and while the library is closed to in-house patrons, the staff is doing inventory of their approximately 60,000 items.
In a related question, Commissioner Jonathan Letz asked, while wearing his “Little League hat,” if Commissioners’ court members had a problem with that board discussing reopening the county fields for youngster’s games.
Commissioner Don Harris, among others, said precautions are possible among team members and the public; and “we have to get people back to work and ‘normal’.” Kelly said they still must maintain social distancing and safe hygiene.
Letz said he’d relay that to the Little League board, to find a safe way to re-open.
The “Local State of Disaster Due to a Public Health and Economic Emergency Proclamation” remains in effect as a county edict.
Resolution, Judge Keith Williams
Kelly read a resolution honoring 216th District Judge Keith Williams as he retires Thursday after 12 years.
The resolution cited Williams’ service as an attorney and judicial officer for a total of 42 years, and thanked him for his integrity. Williams was not present to receive the resolution or speak to commissioners.
Commissioner’s comments
When the meeting opened on YouTube, Kelly said he had intended to include his proposed Kerr County budget for FY21 at this meeting, but he did not have it ready quite yet.
He said commissioners probably will get the proposed budget at their next meeting on May 4.
Commissioners Tom Moser said in Precinct 2, he and residents of that area are proceeding with their second attempt at getting signatures of registered voters on petitions in favor or selling alcoholic beverages in that “dry” precinct.
A petition with a sufficient number of signatures would put the question on the next General Election ballot in this county.
Moser said they are banking on an attempt through State Rep. Andrew Murr’s office to relax previous limitations, and allow “electronic signatures” from residents, in addition to people literally signing petitions.
Moser cited volunteers’ reluctance to go door to door asking for signatures, under the COVID-19 limitations, and residents’ probable reluctance to open their doors to people on their doorsteps.
Property matters
Commissioners set a public hearing for 10 a.m. June 8 on canceling a plat revision for Vistas Escondidas de Cypress Springs, concerning two lots.
They offered a public hearing on a revision of plat for a lot in Horizon Section 1, but no one spoke. They voted to cancel that plat revision.
They also voted to waive platting oversight and approval to City of Kerrville for amending a plat of two adjoining lots in Saddlewood Estates that are in the city’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction. County Engineer Charlie Hastings recommended approval as saving the owner(s) fees for the replatting, saying the city can complete this re-plat and send a copy to the county to also be filed in the courthouse.
