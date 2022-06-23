Firefighters, cops to face off Friday

Bragging rights are on the line as local law enforcement officers team up to defeat the firefighters Friday night at Antler Stadium for the annual Guns & Hoses flag football game at Antler Stadium.
The Kerrville Fire Department team has a 3-2 advantage, having won more games against the Kerrville Police Department over the years.
This year, members of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Ingram Police Department will join the Kerrville Police Department team for a collaborative athletic effort to win back the trophy from KFD.
Pre-game festivities begin at 5 p.m., with kickoff at 6 p.m.
Admission is by donation, but a $5 minimum is suggested. All proceeds will benefit Mercy Gate Ministries.
A concession stand will be open, providing food and refreshments.
The public is invited to attend and cheer on your favorite first responder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.