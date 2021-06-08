HCMN graduates 25 into Master Naturalists program

The Hill Country Chapter Class of 2021 celebrated the completion of their training and became Texas Master Naturalists on May 11 at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall in Kerrville.
Of the graduates, eight were from Kendall County, two from Bexar County, six from Gillespie County and nine from Kerr County. By the time of their graduation, the new members had already completed 815 volunteer service hours and 265 hours of advanced training. The 12-week training course required that they complete 59 hours of science lectures, hands-on labs and field experiences.
Almost half of the number of students completed the required number of 40 service hours and 8 hours of advanced training and were awarded their Initial Certification. One person received Special Recertification by completing twice what was required.
The Hill Country Chapter would like to extend congratulations to all who were involved in the creation of 25 new Texas Master Naturalists under difficult circumstances, and it was only through the diligent work of Class Director Sheryl Pender and her Planning Committee plus many other dedicated volunteers from the chapter that this was accomplished.
From now on the recent graduates will join the ranks of an organization that last year contributed 27,000 hours of community service to various nature and conservation projects within their 10-county jurisdiction.
The Board of the Hill Country Chapter has made tentative plans to hold another training session in the Spring of 2022, so all interested people should refer to the website at https://txmn.org/hillcountry/ for information to be posted about that on a regular basis. We also have a facebook page and a youtube channel.
About the Hill Country Chapter
Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. This chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real, and San Saba counties. Members receive comprehensive training in natural resource management specific to the Texas Hill Country and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities. The chapter is a 501(c)(3) organization.
The monthly meetings of the chapter that have been in the past open to the public have temporarily been made available online only to members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to be able to open their informative meetings to the public again at the earliest opportunity.
For information about the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program, visit their website at https://txmn.org/hillcountry/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.