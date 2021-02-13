KPD urges citizens to stay off roadways, reports stranded motorists

The Kerrville Police Department is urging residents to stay off the roadways, due to icy road conditions. In addition, Highway 16 South (Medina Hwy) is now closed at Camp Meeting Creek.
KPD is reporting numerous stranded motorists and are urging citizens to not call the KPD dispatch center for road conditions, as they are overwhelmed with emergency calls.
"We have been urging drivers to stay off the roads since yesterday morning. If you choose to drive, there is a good chance you may become stranded. You should consider every street, road and highway in the Hill Country as unsafe for travel," KPD posted. "We cannot make this any clearer. Even if a street is drivable right this minute, there is a good chance it will ice up and become unsafe. Please do not place an additional burden on our first responders by ignoring this advice."
"Texas Highway16 is not drivable. Most, if not all, other area roads are not drivable. Kerr County SO, Gillespie County SO, DOS and TxDOT are all aware of the stranded drivers on SH16. They are making efforts to get to them and get them off the roads. The combination of ice and steep hills is making it slow going for our first responders."
"Once again, please do not call our dispatchers asking for road updates. They are busy taking emergency calls and talking to our first responders," the notice concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.