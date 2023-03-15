Historic trip to D.C.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, second from right, holds the resolution approved by both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives earlier this month recognizing the Texas Rangers on the organization’s Bicentennial. Organized 200 years ago, the Texas Rangers are the oldest statewide law enforcement agency in the United States. Left is Kerrville resident Laura Greenwood, representing the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in Waco, Major James Thomas from Company F in Central Texas and representing the Texas Rangers, and on the right, Seth Molina, representing Texas Ranger Bicentennial 2023.