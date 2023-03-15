Historic trip to D.C.

The Texas Rangers are celebrating their 200th Anniversary of protecting Texas citizens this year, and a variety of activities are planned around the state honoring the organization and its heritage in Texas history. The official Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Waco, is home to the artifacts of the rangers, plus a research center that tells the story of the unique group of law enforcement officers who continue to serve the state’s citizens in many communities.
Kerrville resident Laura Greenwood has served on the board of directors of the Waco museum for the past seven years, and represented the museum in Washington, D.C. when the formal adoption of a joint resolution honoring the group for 200 years of service to Texas residents was recognized in early March.
“It was truly an honor to be a part of the Bicentennial recognition ceremony and represent the museum and Texas Rangers Hall of Fame,” Greenwood said.
She was presented an original copy of the signed resolution by Texas Senator Ted Cruz to be added to the museum’s display in Waco in their next board meeting on April 1. Cruz sponsored the legislation in the Senate and Congressman Pete Sessions from the Waco area sponsored the resolution approved by the House.
Joining Greenwood in accepting the formal copies of the joint resolution were current Texas Ranger Major James Thomas from Texas Ranger Company F and Seth Molina, representing the Bicentennial organization. Seth’s father was a Texas Ranger.
Greenwood said the board had been planning for this and other upcoming activities around the state celebrating the bicentennial for quite a while as a way to achieve national recognition for the rangers and their 200-year history.
As a part of their visit to Washington the group also made a video, later narrated by Cruz, that has been posted on Facebook and made available to the public.
“We had no idea what the video would be used for. I also had brought several of the old photos from the museum that are included in the video,” Greenwood said. The museum and Waco’s research center is the place where significant research occurs for every television show or movie, or book written about the Texas Rangers.
“It all begins with someone wanting to be sure the portrayal of the Texas Rangers is authentic to history,” Greenwood said. She said they are also in the process of producing a documentary on the Texas Rangers during the Bicentennial year to be released later.
Greenwood has lived in Kerrville for the past four years. She was originally from Corpus Christi. Her father was the district attorney for Kleberg and two other counties in South Texas. She worked briefly in the state prison system and then moved to New Mexico where she met her husband. They both worked in law enforcement in New Mexico for several years. Eventually they moved back to Texas and her husband worked as an investigator in the office of then Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott. After retirement they moved to Brady and after he passed, she moved to Kerrville.
A friend was Texas Ranger Hank Whitman, former chief of the Rangers, and he approached her about serving on the Museum and Hall of Fame board. Her late husband’s great-grandfather was Garrison Greenwood, one of the early Texas Rangers, so becoming involved in the organization was a natural path for Greenwood.
For information on statewide bicentennial activities around the state go to www.texasranger2023. org
A local celebration, Texas Ranger Roundup, is planned for Saturday, May 6 beginning with a special ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Center Point Cemetery where more Texas Rangers are buried than any other place in Texas. Afterwards the event will move to the Center Point Park downtown. Food, entertainment, a history presentation and the dedication of the new Texas Ranger Cabin in the historical park will follow.
The Texas Ranger Museum and Research Center opened in 1964 and was relocated to its permanent home on the campus of Baylor University in 1976.
Formed as a militia in the 1820s to protect the settlers moving onto the Texas frontier from especially the Comanche, and the coast from the Tonkawa and Karankawa tribes, the rangers continued as an autonomous state law enforcement agency until 1935 when it was made a part of the Department of Public Safety. Today there are approximately 170 Texas Rangers in seven companies stationed around the state.
When Stephen F. Austin took over the colony of settlers that his father brought to Texas he formed the militia that became the Texas Rangers for the purpose of “warding off Indian raids, capturing criminals and patrolling against intruders.” The first rangers were paid $15 a month, payable in property. They had to provide their own horses, weapons and equipment.
The well-known comment about the rangers in the early years, “One Riot, One Ranger” as the elite small group of rangers were often left to resolve issues by themselves in distant locations around the state. The Texas Rangers are a major chapter in every textbook or book written about the history of Texas and are often part of both the history and mythology of the Old West.
Texas Rangers were the only group to respond to the last-minute plea for help by William B. Travis at the Alamo and died in the battle. A century later Texas Rangers were responsible, alongside federal authorities, for the investigation of multiple bank robberies by the infamous duo known as “Bonnie and Clyde” and their eventual demise on a dusty road in Louisiana in the 1930s.
The Texas Rangers have sometimes been compared to other world-famous law enforcement agencies such as the F.B.I., Scotland Yard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
More information about the early Texas Rangers is available on the organization’s website: www.texasranger.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.