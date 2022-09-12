‘Circle of Service’ set for Sept. 22

The Salvation Army of Kerrville is hosting the 35th Annual Circle of Service Live Concert, benefitting the Salvation Army Social Services and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville, at Arcadia Live located at 717 Water St., on Thursday, Sept. 22, beginning at 7 p.m.
The public is invited to enjoy a night of community, live music, and laughter, featuring a set by Seattle born-SoCal based comedian Dustin Nickerson, followed by singer Mike Weaver of the contemporary Christian rock band Big Daddy Weave, and a special guest appearance by Brad Fogarty, the VP of Personnel of critically acclaimed faith-based drama television series “The Chosen.”
Circle of Service is the Salvation Army of Kerrville’s largest funding source outside of Red Kettles and is its way of recognizing the involvement and support of the local community and the men and women who do so much to take care of those in need.
For more than 50 years, the Salvation Army of Kerrville has been an instrument to “Restore Hope and Transform Lives” for many in our community.
Currently, the Salvation Army, through its Social Service office, provides financial assistance for rent and utility deposits, dental services, and emergency transportation to individuals and families in the county. The Salvation Army provides after-school and day camp programs through Kerrville's Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville. These programs provide tutoring, educational, recreational, cultural, and character-building activities to children, ages five to 12 years old, as well as snacks and meals daily.
General tickets start at $40, $50, and $60 and are now on sale at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35449/performance/11155809.
For more information, please visit our website at kerrvillekroc.org/circle-of-service/ or call the Kroc Center’s front desk at (830) 315-KROC (5762).
