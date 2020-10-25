The month of October has long been the timing of annual targeted events and messages about “Breast Cancer Awareness,” from personal messages of encouragement and hope to large public events aimed at raising funds to help individual patients as well as fund continuing research.
Locally, Alice Flores of Kerrville found herself with that unwanted diagnosis about 17 years ago, when she was what she calls “40-something.” But her story after that isn’t quite like most other patients.
“I felt a little lump. And breast cancer doesn’t run in my family. But I went for a mammogram,” she said. “And even when the doctors told me I had breast cancer, I didn’t really believe I had it. I knew what they were saying, but I still didn’t really believe I had it. I never believed I had breast cancer.”
Flores said she is part of a very large family, and at the time had children of her own who were teenagers or who were grown.
And she decided not to tell anyone in her family about her diagnosis or treatment.
“They were all at work and not home much,” she said.
Dr. Rebecca Barrington and other specialists here sent her to six weeks each of chemotherapy and radiation.
Flores said she continued to feel well, and walked to all of her appointments from her home in the Doyle Center area to the old Peterson Hospital, and to the radiation clinic and other doctors’ offices in the Water Street area.
“It didn’t scare me; and I never got sick, from the treatments. I just did what they told me to do. The only thing I got was bald,” she said.
That’s when she finally told one of her nieces about the cancer diagnosis; and the niece told everybody else, then.
Flores said she and her niece joked with each other a little bit about how Flores was bald.
“I remember telling her if I had known I’d look that good, bald, I would’ve done it on purpose, sooner,” she said. “‘I do look good, bald,’ I told her.”
She did agree to take the anti-cancer drug Tamoxifin, when Barrington prescribed it. But that didn’t last long with her.
“I tried one dose or two, and had a bad reaction, so I quit taking it,” she recalled.
Flores said when all her treatments were done, Dr. Barrington told her Flores still sounded like she truly believed she didn’t have cancer. The doctor asked her to be some kind of “poster child,” but Flores told her no.
Flores said she’s 62 years old now, and is the youngest of 11 children.
“All but one is still living now. And the last time we had a reunion, there were 375 of us,” she said.
“And I know nobody else in my family ever had breast cancer,” she said.
Local ‘Hope Fund’
Peterson Regional Medical Center’s “Hope Fund” has been available for years as a resource for paying for mammograms when patients have no insurance and cannot afford the critical imaging tests.
The fund also has gotten infusions of money in repeated years from the highly successful “Baubles and Beads” event, previously held annual in October, the timing of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
RN Tracy Davis in the Care Coordination Department said the Hope Fund started as a way to provide free mammograms to ladies who have no insurance.
“Now we can do screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms and breast ultrasound; and the fund pays for both the imaging and the radiologists’ readings,” Davis said.
And recently the administrators of the Hope Fund including Jenny Stueber, RN and nurse navigator, extended their resources to be available to help patients from the time they get their diagnosis through their tests and treatments.
She said they usually deal with women on this, but sometimes there are men who need the same kind of tests and appointments.
Doctors and the hospital staff still believe one of the most important gifts you can give yourself is an annual mammogram.
A mammogram is an x-ray that allows qualified specialists to examine the breast tissue for any suspicious issues. It is recommended for women 40 years of age and older, every one or two years; and for women younger than 40 years of age with risk factors for breast cancer.
Women who have no symptoms and no known risk factors for breast cancer should have regularly scheduled mammograms to help detect potential breast cancer at the earliest possible time.
Some area doctors know of the Hope Fund and refer patients to them, but they are trying to educate all area physicians about this funding source.
Davis said the hospital registration desk usually is the first place a prospective patient gets asked about insurance coverage.
Depending on the person’s answer, the registration desk staff calls Davis and others in that office if the patient has no insurance.
“I love how the whole hospital is working together on this,” Davis said.
If there’s an agreement to use the Hope Fund, Davis faxes a certificate to the Registration Desk, saying the procedure will be covered through the Hope Fund.
“We want to get the word out that this fund is here and managed by Care Coordination. It’s a simple phone number to call,” Davis said.
She said it has existed as a funding source at PRMC for at least the 12 years she’s been there.
“Patients wanting to use the fund need to have a primary care physician, or be willing to work with Care Coordination to find one, or get help at Peterson’s Community Care Clinic,” Davis said. “We’re willing to help them get established.”
And Davis said use of money from the Hope Fund is not limited to one time only per patient.
She estimated average costs of these specialized tests are at least about $500 for a screening mammogram, about $575 for a diagnostic mammogram, about $250 for a sonogram, and about $575 for an ultrasound. And those costs don’t include the separate readings by radiologists to interpret what shows up on the resulting computer “pictures.”
To contact the Care Coordination office for more information, call Davis at 258-6389 during weekday business hours and leave a message; or call Stueber, nurse navigator, at 258-7463.
