Cartwheels announces new location, re-branding

Kerrville’s favorite lunch spot closed the doors of its Water Street location on Friday, Dec. 18 in preparation for the move to a new location after the first of the year.
Founder and owner of Cartewheels, Debby Stein said shelearned a few months ago that the owner of the downtown property had new plans for the location, and so, Cartewheels would have to move out.
Once the best kept secret in Kerrville dining, Stein revealed the new location will be on 216 Quinlan Street at the former site of Hippie Chicks Bakery and Bistro.
Stein explained, “We are making extensive renovations before we open, and our menu will be trimmed down a bit.”
“We will focus more on deli-style take-out and grab-and-go items.” Stein admitted the indoor seating will not be as large as at the Water Street location, but experience has taught her that customers are looking for good food that they can carry with them.”
“Catering is still our number one,” Stein said, “and we also will offer a small retail area for gifts for the kitchen, some of our bakery items, and our famous chicken salad, among other menu items.”
Stein has been in the area since 1989 when she relocated to the Hill Country after living in San Antonio, raising her children, and managing the restaurant at Marshall Fields.
She cut her teeth in catering learning from the best. In those days she often worked 80-hour weeks for the well-known Texas caterer, Don Strange. It was while working one of his events in Mountain Home that she was introduced to the Hill Country.
After making the move to Kerrville, Stein managed the restaurant at The Sunday House, then opened her own catering business, located at Old Ingram Loop, followed by her small restaurant and catering offices at the Clay Street location.
Six years ago Cartewheels moved into the renovated Schreiner Store location at 720 Water Street and became a mainstay for lunch for locals, tourists, and visitors all the while maintaining a lucrative catering business serving weddings, corporate events, and festive gatherings all over the Texas Hill Country.
As part of this latest move Cartewheels will undergo more than a new location.
“We will do some re-branding,” Stein explained. “Cartewheels Catering will remain the same. We are dedicated to providing upscale catering to the Hill Country but the eatery will be called ‘Cart &Company.”
This new phase will be under the direction of Stein’s daughter, Emily Simpson, who bought out her mother’s operation this year. Stein has plans for retirement, but with so much to organize with the new location that may be a long while away.
Both Stein and Simpson assure their customers that Cartewheels Catering and the new incarnation of Cart & Company will continue to provide the best of their unique food and drink for in-house patrons on Quinlan Street, as well as catering events, weddings, corporate lunches, and any reason to celebrate life in the Hill Country.
