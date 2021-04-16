Nick and Desirae Yanez have reopened “Live Action Gaming,” a “laser tag” entertainment option in Louise Hays Park, now that the community is through the winter and the worst of COVID, and starting to get outside for activities again.
Nick Yanez said, “Live Action Gaming is locally owned and here to bring lots of fun for all ages. Live Action Gaming takes place outdoors in the beautiful Louise Hays Park. With multiple games to choose from, the most advanced full-size bolt-action rifles and a daytime range of 600-plus feet, the laser tag games come to life.”
On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, between 12 noon and 7 p.m., Nick sets up a canopy in the east end of the city park to greet and outfit players.
The “gaming area” is a tree-dotted hillside triangle between the River Trail, the lower entry road for vehicles and the Dog Park, below the volleyball courts and children’s playground – the better to have trees to hide behind while players take aim at their opponents in each game session, he said.
The Yanez owners also can set up this laser tag experience for birthday parties, team-building events and church events, he said.
Cost per player depends on which game the players select and its time length, and ranges between $3 and $8 per player. In the park location, they accept either cash or debit/credit cards.
His rules have the games open to players age 10 and up, with up to eight players per game.
He requires children up to about 15 or 16 asking to play to be accompanied to his site by a parent.
He said the age limit for children is mainly because of the strength and coordination needed to handle the bolt-action rifles.
“But these games also are great for hunters, ex-military, law enforcement officers, paint-ball enthusiasts, and ‘Air-Soft’ people,” he said.
The options for games include “Free for All,” one in which everybody is against everybody, he said; “Death Match;” “Infected” with at least one zombie character, or more by the players’ choices; and “Supremacy” with selected characters on the teams. And he said there’s an option for “Battle Royale” in which players have their cell phones attached on their guns for added choices.
The games last 15, 20 or 30 minutes to play, depending on which one is chosen.
“It’s like being on a video game, but in person,” Nick said. “And on this hillside location, 15 minutes doesn’t sound like a lot, but you really feel the exercise when you’re running from tree to tree and up the hill.
“So many kids are playing video games, and this is a game that gets them running and playing games and being active. It’s a game that gets you and your family moving again,” he said.
Each player wears a headband inset with the target for the laser “shots,” paired with his or her gun; and tries to out-shoot their opponent(s) by aiming the laser gun at another player’s headband target or gun.
“And while you’re hiding behind a tree aiming at another player, you hear the sound of bullets flying by.”
Each gun has multiple weapon selections including settings for rifle, shotgun, sniper’s weapon and machine gun. And, he says, they are programmed with matching sound effects.
He also can set up a laser gun range using the same full-size bolt action laser guns.
He said he and his wife will be providing this gaming experience soon at a “Bikers Against Child Abuse” event in Kerrville.
Yanez provides hand sanitizers for customers, and to use on the guns and headbands; and COVID forms for adults to sign.
He got the approval of the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department to set up his gaming options in the city park downtown. And the Chamber of Commerce hosted a “ribbon-cutting” last week to officially open his business in the park for this year.
“I experienced games like this is the Dallas area and it was a blast, outdoors with different guns,” Yanez said. Here in Kerrville, he can outfit players with eight guns, so teams can be four players each on two teams; or three teams with one of them with an odd number of people; or in the “Zombie” game, one person can be the Zombie and all the others “humans.”
Yanez said he’s related to the local family that owns Rita’s Tacos; and he also works part-time at that restaurant business, in addition to this laser tag venture. And his wife works at Tivy High School and assists him with the laser tag gaming business outside of school hours.
The couple can be contacted at their site in the park three days per week; or by calling (830) 285-0599; or by email at Frankensteinyanez46@gmail.com.
