KPUB hosts local weatherization event

Finding ways to reduce energy use and utility bills and ways to improve the home to make it warmer in the winter months and cooler in the summer months were the focus of a workshop on Saturday at the Doyle Community Center.
“I want help to get my house to stay warmer in the winter,” participant Carrie Woodard said. “And I am hoping to get help with other needed house repairs too.”
Woodard and other attendees filled out applications for Winterization Assistance Program through the Alamo Area Council of Governments, that provides grants to homeowners to help upgrade their homes.
Sonya Sarrell, who lives in a home built by the local Habitat for Humanity program on West Davis, said she wanted to learn more about the use of weather stripping on her home and hoped to qualify for help in getting new window screens on her home that was built in 1996.
Kerrville Public Utility Board and AACOG joined forces to present the training for homeowners in the Doyle area and others who participated in the event.
“We partnered with the Doyle Community Center to discuss energy efficiency, home energy saving tips and funding available through AACOG’s Weatherization Assistance Program,” said Mike Wittler, KPUB general manager and CEO.
Participants were given complimentary weatherization kits containing weather stripping, caulk and other items related to improving their homes by KPUB’s JoAnn Riley, KPUB summer intern.
“The Doyle area has a lot of older homes,” Wittler said, “and they could use some help, so we decided this was a good neighborhood for this presentation.”
Wittler said AACOG has a lot of grant money available to homeowners and that KPUB was supportive of giving homeowners the information on how to use the AACOG resources.
For more information on the AACOG Weatherization Program go to www.wap@aacog.com
“We normally do this presentation once a year in Kerrville,” Wittler said. “So this will likely be the only opportunity this year.”
KPUB representatives were also there to answer questions about KPUB’s competitive rebate program for higher efficiency air-conditioners, windows, attic insulation and other energy saving practices.
For more information on the KPUB program go to www.kpub. com.
“We are looking forward to more opportunities to bring other programs like this to the Doyle community in the future,” said B.K. Gamble, executive director of the DCC.
Other groups or organizations who may be interested in making similar presentations at Doyle CC can contact Gamble at (830) 257-4446 or at www.doylecc.org.
