HCTC employees join forces to help local families

This year, local fiber internet provider HCTC rang in the holiday season by providing Thanksgiving meals for underprivileged community members — and it was all hands on deck as employees joined in to help make the holiday magic happen.
For years, HCTC employees have helmed a fundraising and food drive effort in collaboration with local elementary schools that help identify Hill Country families in need, Public Relations and Outreach Specialist Ashley Phillips told the Hill Country Community Journal.
HCTC pays for the turkeys and employees donate to purchase all side dishes and pack the meals themselves.
“A lot of companies do fundraisers around the holidays, but we think ours is pretty unique and special,” said Phillips. “Once we get the funds raised and get the items secured, we bring them to the office. Employees sign up to stuff the bags and deliver the bags to the different schools — it’s a big internal effort to help our service areas in the community.
All food is purchased through H-E-B and this year, 123 meals were delivered to more than a dozen different schools: Tally Elementary School, Tom Daniels Elementary School, Starkey Elementary School, Center Point Elementary School, Comfort Elementary School, Divide Elementary School, Doss Elementary School, Ingram Elementary School, Leakey Elementary School, Mason Elementary School, Medina Elementary School, Nimitz Elementary School and Sonora Elementary School.
Phillips noted that the project feeds up to 10 meals per school for up to 10 family members — so up to 100 people per school in total. School counselors help identify families in need of the meals at each school.
“A big holiday meal can get very expensive, so we’re just excited to be able to supplement these families and help them have a quality holiday,” Philips said.
She added that it also fosters an opportunity for employees to get to know each other working side-by-side on the project.
“I’ve worked for big companies, public, private and nonprofit, and this is my first experience with a company that encourages something so unique,” Phillips said.
This Christmas, HCTC will continue with its holiday giving with the Christmas Spirit promotional campaign. New customers signing up for service agreements or returning customers upgrading existing agreements can donate a toy of at least $20 value to be donated to area children’s homes and crisis shelters. In return, they will receive up to a $250 credit toward their account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.