Roy talks on border, Afghanistan

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy spoke to constituents at a Republican Women of Kerr County lunch last week, adding context to topics ranging from electoral redistricting, border issues and the current Afghanistan situation.
Afghanistan
The congressman said he is mortified at what he and everyone else is seeing in Afghanistan, that there is no excuse for it and nothing acceptable about it. The Republicans in Congress are united in this reaction, he said.
Roy cited the 10,000-15,000 people left behind; and on the matter of the military assets left there, even his son asked him once after a news report, “Why didn’t we just blow them all up?”
The Kerrville audience laughed - a little - and applauded that alternate solution.
Roy said, “This is on everybody in Washington (D.C.) who had the ‘intell.’ They should have been ready to do whatever was necessary to deal with this. Get the people out. Get the assets out.”
He said there’s been discussion of a “necessary force” there since October 2001 and it wasn’t enforced. He favors retaking Baghram, and leaving U.S. military forces there who must have a clear mission from Congress.
“In the short term, we have to do the best we can for the next 17 months (referring to the remainder of President Biden’s elected term). But it’s no good to be back in power if the Republicans keep doing the same thing, ‘Democrat light’,” Roy said.
He cited not only liberal classes and Texas institutions including the University of Texas, but said liberal classes are being taught in kindergarten through 12th grade now and even at Texas A&M University.
“Take back your school boards. Fight grassroots from here, from Kerrville up. COVID lifted the veil over our broken, corrupt education systems, healthcare systems. Stop funding people who are damaging Texas - just stop sending them money.”
He said when the Republicans get back in power, they must work to do good, not the same as before; and maintain the security of the border, second-amendment rights, and useful and affordable medical insurance.
He said as a congressman he had to sign on for ObamaCare; and now as a recovered cancer patient, he isn’t allowed under that policy to return to M.D. Anderson, Houston, for medical help, where he first was treated.
Redistricting
Calling this “a little off the headlines,” Roy said redistricting is “just around the corner” and he, like his constituents, want the Texas Legislature to draw the maps. He added, though, the Texas Congressional delegation from both sides of the aisle have met and agreed to have a single lawyer represent all of them as necessary.
Roy added that for Kerrville and elsewhere, “The goal is to extricate Austin from your life;” and the RWKC audience applauded.
Roy said his position is to keep his Hill Country district together, to keep Hayes County and to lose South Austin if need be.
Election integrity
Roy said he’s been working with the state legislature to identify actual election fraud incidents in Texas; and to that end he questioned three of the Texas Democratic state legislators while they were in Washington, D.C.
He said he knows more now about the specific cities and types of election fraud that are part of their claims.
Border situation
On the border situation at Texas’ boundary with Mexico, Roy said, “You are closer than most people are to this; and even what you know about it isn’t as bad as it really is.
“I have conversations every day with Border Patrol officers and the people working down there; and they report numbers down there in July at 212,000 encounters. The traffickers pack trucks with those people and blow past outmanned check points. And now they are directly impacting the towns and citizens not only along the border but farther into the state.”
He cited a report of finding 9,500 pounds of the illegal drug Fentanyl in one stop alone; and added, “Now more of it ‘sticks’ in Texas; it’s not just passing through. Now in Texas we have 40,000 known ‘getaways’ and 92,000 overdoses. China is driving the Fentanyl traffic through Mexico.”
Roy said he and others in Congress are considering “dereliction of duty” charges against U.S. officials for their lack of action on this.
Audience questions
On U.S. Aid to the Middle East, Roy favors stopping aid to Afghanistan from multiple sources, and then committing defined resources under a specific plan; carrying out that plan fully and then ending it. One example would be a plan to have a U.S. base in Afghanistan specifically for rooting out terrorism.
He also is against borrowing U.S. money, creating debt, to send that money to foreign countries.
Will anyone invoke 25th Constitutional Amendment to remove Pres. Biden from office? Roy said he doesn’t think so, after the last two weeks. He said Biden’s teleprompter for speeches actually says at the end of each one, “Leave now.” “There are legitimate concerns about his abilities; and he’s the President leading 350 million Americans.”
He added the votes aren’t there in the U.S. Senate to impeach Biden but it’s possible in the U.S. House. Roy said previous Presidential impeachment attempts were clearly political; and he feels now those attempting it again would have to educate the American public and take their case to the people.
Roy’s preferences
for fixing Texas border
On Texas border security, Roy said he supports two immediate steps – to start enforcing COVID health protocols there (but that takes a vote of all the Republicans in Congress plus five Democrats).
The other is to enforce the existing migrant protocols, including asylum laws being enforced equitably based on political and religious persecution.
What does Roy want
citizens to do?
“Read the laws, the ‘playbook’, fight harder and don’t give an inch. Take your communities back first, starting at your dining tables and churches and school boards.”
Citizens should tell Roy what they want him to do, and hold him accountable, he said.
Roy sends message
Roy sent the following messages shortly before his visit in Kerrville with the Republican Women’s group.
“There are still thousands of American citizens trapped in Afghanistan. Many of you are frustrated with the lack of forthcoming information from the State Department regarding your friends and loved ones. We are, too. Staff is working hard to push the State Department for action. If you have a loved one who is trapped there, the best information we have is to do the following immediately.
“U.S. citizens needing assistance to depart Afghanistan should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States, by completing a ‘Repatriation Assistance Request’ for each traveler in their group as soon as possible, to facilitate travel when the situation permits. Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart. Citizens must complete this form even if they’ve previously submitted their information to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
“We are currently working with the State Department to evacuate multiple individuals; and are awaiting further guidance. The situation is fluid and we are working hard to obtain better information.
“If you are a resident of District TX-21 and you have a loved one who is trying to escape Kabul, please reach out to my office. The phone number at the Kerrville office is (830) 896-0154 Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; San Antonio office is (210) 821-5024; and the Washington, D.C. office is (202) 225-4236.
“As the bad news continues to come out of Afghanistan, it’s an especially hard time for the Afghanistan veterans who fought, bled and lost friends over the past two decades.
“To our courageous veterans and servicemembers who answered the call to defend our nation in the wake of 9/11, and took the fight to radical Islamic forces of evil in Afghanistan, we say thank you. You kept your promise, and you did your job. When allowed by politicians, you killed the enemy – and you took out the worst of their leaders – from Osama bin Laden to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten; and we are a better and stronger nation for your service.
“If you, a friend, or a family member is in need of mental health resources for veterans at this time, my team and I wanted to share some information that may be of help.”
• The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7 to help any veteran experiencing a mental health crisis at 1-800-273-8255, and press 1.
• You also can visit www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat; or text 838255.
Roy finished this message with this.
“They served our country bravely; they did their job; and now it’s on us to be there for them. Please check on those you know who might be having a hard time with what’s going on. It could make all the difference for someone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.