Fundraising goal reached for museum

ready to begin the construction phase of the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center in front of the AC Schreiner Home with Mayor Bill Blackburn, are Dr. Bud Wright (chair of Fund Raising for HHHC), Danielle Brigati (Butt-Holdsworth librarian), T. David Jones (HHHC treasurer), Brenda Hughes (city councilperson), Clifton Fifer (HHHC Board and 2021 Citizen of the Year), Judy Eychner (city councilperson) and Kim Meismer (executive director of General Operations City of Kerrville).