Fundraising goal reached for museum

The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center Board of Directors has achieved its initial fundraising goals and the Heritage Center will now enter the construction phase of development.
“We intend to develop a state-of-the-art attraction and interpretive center for the Hill Country of Texas,” said board member Dr. Donald S. Frazier. “It is time that the remarkable story of this region of Texas is told in an engaging way that builds civic pride among longtime residents and helps orient newcomers to our area about the legacy they are inheriting.”
“This will be a place where families can come and embrace their part of the Texas story, and pass it on to the next generation,” added board chair Dr. Bill Rector. “Kerrville is the capital of the Texas Hill Country, and this facility will bring together folks from Kerr and surrounding counties in a way that no other facility in our area does.”
The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center will occupy the historic 1908 home of A. C. and Myrta Schreiner which sits high on a bluff overlooking the Guadalupe River, within yards of where Joshua Brown located his home and business in what is considered the founding of Kerrville back in 1846. Kerrville historian, author and Board Member Joe Herring, Jr. says, "A community is stronger if it knows its story. The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center will be the place where our community's story is told."
As plans unfold, museum professionals will design and install interactive exhibits to teach Kerr County and Texas History as an integral part of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library Campus.
In addition to individual donors, the Board is most grateful for the support of the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation, the Perry and Ruby Stevens Charitable Foundation, the Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the Cailloux Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, and the Meadows Foundation of Dallas.
“Despite the many challenges of the pandemic these last two years, these generous philanthropic organizations have enabled this vision, and we are especially thankful to them for their support,” said David Jones, board treasurer.
The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center will be located at 529 Water Street and will be part of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library campus.
It is a partnership with the City of Kerrville, which is repurposing the building and landscaping the grounds which will connect Downtown to the River Trail. This Heritage Center will join the Kerrville Arts and Culture Center, the Schreiner Mansion, the Museum of Western Art and Arcadia Live, as a part of the heritage and cultural landscape of Kerrville.
