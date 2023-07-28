CVB reports success of new marketing stratagies

The economic impact of the local tourism industry was highlighted during last week’s joint meeting of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau and the City of Kerrville, as KCVB President Julie Davis outlined the past year for guests of the luncheon and shared plans for the upcoming year.
According to Davis, the local impact is seen through job-related earnings, as she reported 1,100 direct travel-related jobs in Kerrville, garnering $34 million in earnings for local residents.
“Hospitality is actually the second largest employer in Kerr County,” Davis said. “It’s just shy of the medical industry.”
In addition, Davis said direct travel spending from tourists last year exceeded $88 million, providing for sales tax revenue of more than $3 million and more than $1.7 million in Hotel Occupancy Tax generated.
“The HOT Tax last year was up 9.7 percent from the prior year,” Davis said. “And, this is very important, visitors reduced our tax burden by 25 percent. That’s pretty significant.”
Continuing with statistics provided by the State of Texas, for 2021, Davis shared demographic data on the year’s visitors to Kerrville.
“People want to know who is coming here and why are they coming here,” Davis said. “So, we use our data intelligence platform to look at visitor demographics and we use it to see who is coming, but also to see how we can target more of that type of person.”
Based on data collected for past 20 months, Davis said the age demographics are “pretty well-rounded.”
“You don’t have a large gap, which is good, it’s what we’ve been trying to achieve,” Davis said. “We’ve also been working to get a little bit of a younger market here. That generation likes experience traveling and we have a lot of things that fit that and so seeing this number go up a little is good as well.”
According to statistics provided by Davis, the age range of visitors breaks down as follows:
• Under the age of 18: 24.59 percent;
• Age 18-24: 9.76 percent;
• Age 25-34: 13.3 percent;
• Age 25-44: 12.75 percent;
• Age 45-54: 12:75 percent;
• Age 55-64: 12.29 percent, and;
• Age 65 and over: 14:58 percent.
Nearly half of those visitors earn a salary of less than $75,000 annually, while nearly 30 percent of visitors report earnings of $100,000 or more.
Davis said she was encouraged by the shift where visitors were coming from, adding that the KCVB marketing efforts appear to be working.
“The out-of-state origin lists our top states and top cities that are not Texan,” Davis said. “The significant one on this one (report) this time is that Oklahoma jumped way up. Typically, Louisiana is top and then California and then usually New Mexico.”
Davis said she has seen shifts in visitors from Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado over the past year.
“What’s significant about those for us is that we have made changes a little over two years ago of sending our marketing pieces to shows in those states,” Davis said. “Literally, Albuquerque has moved up to the top city, which shows us that some of that (marketing) is working.”
Data indicates visitors are coming to Kerrville from the following states:
• Oklahoma: 10.6 percent;
• California: 8.7 percent;
• Louisiana: 7.9 percent;
• North Carolina: 5.8 percent;
• Florida: 5.5 percent;
• New Mexico: 5.5 percent;
• Arizona: 5.4 percent;
• Illinois: 4.9 percent;
• Colorado: 4.9 percent, and;
• Arkansas: 2.9 percent.
Visitors to Kerrville came from the following cities last year, Davis said:
• Albuquerque, N.M.: 4.5 percent;
• Tulsa, OK: 4.5 percent;
• Oklahoma City, OK: 4.4 percent;
• Charlotte N.C.: 4.7 percent;
• Phoenix, AZ: 4 percent;
• Denver, CO: 4 percent;
• Chicago, IL: 2.9 percent;
• Los Angeles, CA: 2.6 percent;
• Lafayette, LA: 2.1 percent, and;
• San Francisco, CA: 2.1 percent.
“You can see that a big portion of our visitors are from the states that touch us,” Davis said.
Davis said she is looking at emerging markets, meaning shifts in visitors from different areas, saying that visitors from Amarillo, Dallas-Ft. Worth and Waco have seen an increase over the past year.
“We’ve definitely seen some shifts. I don’t know if we can call them trends, because again we have all of this COVID madness that has completely changed each year what our numbers look like,” Davis said. “So, I’m hoping for next year. I really do think this is our normalization year, so then we can start looking for more trends.”
Davis also shared the “Top Points of Interest” from data gathered from last year’s visitors. She said the Top 10 points of interest were:
• Gibson’s Discount Center: 13.9 percent;
• River Trail: 11.9 percent;
• Hill Country Youth Event Center: 10.7 percent;
• TCKF Sculpture & Prayer Garden: 8.2 percent;
• Hill Country Arts Foundation: 6.98 percent;
• Scott Schreiner Golf Course: 4.8 percent;
• Old Ingram Loop: 3.9 percent;
• Hunt Store: 3.9 percent;
• Kerrville Sports Complex: 3.6 percent, and;
• Gardens at the Ridge: 3.5 percent.
Davis announced that last year the KCVB underwent a new branding effort and created a unique marketing plan to differentiate Kerrville from other Hill Country towns and geared toward helping potential visitors “craft” their own unique experience with the assets offered by Kerr County locations, landmarks, and businesses.
Using the tagline “Kerrville Crafted,” Davis said marketing pieces focus on Kerr County’s history, food and drink options, artisan experiences and the natural beauty of the area.
Davis said the new messages are being delivered through various media types, primarily focusing on social media, saying the new branding launch was implemented on March 28.
Davis said she and her staff are working on several projects to be completed by the end of the year, saying that she is trying to reach the music and film industry and overseeing the City of Kerrville Community Arts Program.
With regard to the upcoming solar eclipses, Davis said hotels are not sold out at this point, but added that some local hotels have not opened up reservations for April 2024 at this point.
To conclude the meeting, Davis shared the KCVB budget with guests, saying 25 percent of the $1.1 million budget provides for administrative services and staff salaries; 10 percent is allocated for the upkeep and maintenance of the Visitor Center; and 65 percent is used for marketing, advertising, and sales.
