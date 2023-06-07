Eager to learn more about the issue of human smuggling in Kerr County and the surrounding counties, plus their rights as landowners should they encounter illegal migrants on their property, more than 300 people gathered at the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department for a town hall on the topics last week.
Sponsored by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation, Pct. 4 Commissioner and 216th District Attorney’s Office, the town hall provided the opportunity for attendees to hear multiple presentations and ask questions.
“We appreciate the turnout and community engagement,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris. “There is strength in numbers when it comes to protecting our land, people, and livelihoods. These are complex issues that we’re navigating in Precinct 4 and across the county.”
Harris said there was no doubt in his mind that there would be a lot of people who were interested in the human smuggling issues.
“There are a lot of concerns. This human smuggling issue is being shoved down our throats. We’ve got a crisis at the border and it’s not pretty. All these people out on 41 are dealing with this issue weekly,” Harris said.
Sheriff Leitha said that now that Title 42 has ended that a lot of people in Kerr County are worried about their safety. Title 42 was a rule enforced during the pandemic that provided Border Patrol a stricter enforcement policy, but Title 42 ended in mid-May. Prior to the ending of the policy the Texas border was flooded with migrants from all over the world.
“I feel very confident, up to this point and ongoing. We’ve done a really good job dealing with this issue maybe once or twice a week. I think we are in really good shape,” Leitha said.
Leitha pointed out that the responsibility of the sheriff was not just dealing with human smuggling. The responsibility of the sheriff is to enforce criminal law, manage the county jail, courthouse security and serve civil and criminal warrants.
He introduced his leadership team and told the town hall attendees that even though the SO is short-staffed right now that the priorities of the department include using maximum available resources in the western part of the county to control the human smuggling, as well as the drug trafficking into the county.
Leitha asked the attendees to be sure and report criminal mischief, thefts or any other issues that might be tied to the migrants, telling them that the SO has not received any reports in the past year, but that he had been told there had been such issues.
He said that although the border issues are primarily a federal problem that his office has taken “a real aggressive approach” and have been very fortunate to receive additional funding from both federal and state grant resources.
Leitha also pointed out that the department has received substantial financial help from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation. They have been able to provide funding for improvements to the department that are outside what the county provides in his annual budget. The first year they funded the creation of a 12-man Special Response Team (SRT) which has become an integral part of their human smuggling enforcement stategy and the second year, along with a matching grant, they funded the multi-use Bearcat vehicle that is expected to arrive later this year.
He introduced Kari Bock, president of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation to the town hall guests. She introduced the members of the foundation who were present.
“If there something they need that’s not in the budget, then we get to work,” Bock said. She announced that their annual fundraiser will be at Arcadia Live on Nov. 2. The foundation has raised over $1.2 million in the past two years.
SO Special Operations Unit Commander Jason Waldrip presented information about how Kerr County is handling the influx of migrants and the smugglers who are transporting them through the county.
Within the SOU is the Special Response Team which specifically works to address the human and drug smuggling issues in Kerr County along Hwy. 41 and I-H 10, plus the feeder roads such as Hwy. 39 and Texas 27 and the several farm-to-market roads around the county, which sometimes are used by the smugglers to flee from authorities.
“Almost two years ago we notice the problem picking up in Kerr County. We noticed an increase in smuggling from the Del Rio sector (Border Patrol sector). We tried to jump on it really quick and develop a strategic plan,” Waldrip said.
Waldrip said they realized that they needed help from other agencies because of their limited personnel and resources.
“We knew we couldn’t tackle this thing by ourselves. We needed a ‘force multiplied’,” Waldrip said.
They met with the Border Patrol and contacted other agencies in the counties around Kerr and developed a strategic plan where if there’s an incident in another county then the information is passed on more fluidly to surrounding counties and the apprehension of the smugglers has increased exponentially.
Since October of 2021, when the sheriff’s department began keeping statistics, a total of 90 human smugglers have been arrested in Kerr County and 327 illegal migrants have been turned over to Border Patrol officials out of Rocksprings.
Twenty-two vehicles have been seized in the process. If the vehicles had a clear title then they have been sold. The task force working the human smuggling interdiction have been involved in 27 pursuits and 10 weapons have been seized from the smugglers.
Waldrip said that the cartels in Mexico are excellent businessmen, and watch what is going on in the area. He said the recent decrease in the numbers of migrants may not mean the issue is going away for Kerr County residents.
“I guarantee you they have more manpower and budget than we do. They see what we are doing and they make adjustments. We are just waiting to see what adjustments they make about pushing people across the border now that Title 42 has ended,” he said.
He warned that the decrease in migrants may mean more drugs smuggled into Texas, more guns being smuggled into Mexico, and more money laundering going into Mexico.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for these large criminal organizations. It’s a wait-and-see kind of thing. What’s the summer going to be like? We don’t know.” Waldrip said.
He said the Del Rio sector currently is not as active as before, but the landowners should be prepared and gave several tips to do so.
Property owners were urged to have properly posted “No Trespass” signs on fences in both English and Spanish, plus painting fence posts on the property perimeter with purple paint indicating not to trespass onto the property. He said anyone who grows crops on their land, even though there is little crop growing in the western part of the county, that croplands are automatically posted under the law, but signage is encouraged.
Several of the attendees asked about the right to defend yourself if illegals are encountered on your property and both Waldrip and 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke explained that Texas has the “Castle Law” and is a “stand your ground state” which gives you the right to defend yourself or property, but warned that anyone who uses deadly force will be subject to legal action against them. The Castle Doctrine is spelled out in Chapter 9 of the Texas Penal Code which can be accessed online and deals with the use of force to defend oneself.
“You have the right to defend yourself,” Waldrip said, “but you need to ask ‘is this reasonable to the situation?’ It’s the totality of the circumstances. We have to look at the circumstances,” Waldrip stressed. He said a property owner should use deadly force only in limited circumstances.
The Castle Doctrine specifically says you have the right to use force or deadly force under specific limited circumstances including breaking and entering into your property, aggravated kidnapping, murder, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, robbery or aggravated robbery.
“If a guy pulls a gun on you then you have the right to use deadly force,” Waldrip said.
He warned that you cannot provoke the attack. People have to believe that their use of force is reasonably necessary.
Both Waldrip and Wilke stressed that if deadly force is used then the case must be investigated and brought before a grand jury, which will decide if the property owner will face criminal charges.
Wilke also pointed out that many of the smugglers active in the process are being recruited on social media and often are teenagers. Some are even juveniles that cannot be prosecuted as adults. The smugglers receive anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 per migrant for transporting them.
Waldrip added that in most of the bail-outs they investigate the migrants, as quickly as possible, find their way back to a main highway, use their cell phone to call someone, and are quickly picked up by another smuggler. He stressed that people need to notify law enforcement immediately if they see a group of migrants along a road or highway.
To the question of whether property owners have any avenue to recoup costs of repairing fences or other physical damage to property or impact the liability of cattle who might be set free by the actions of a migrant and cause an accident, both Wilke and Waldrip pointed out that it is unlikely, unless through civil action, that any restitution can be gained.
Sheriff Leitha stressed that the property owners can do three things to help the sheriff’s office with the human smuggling issues in the county:
• If you see something or someone who is in the wrong place, say something. Call the sheriff’s office;
• If you believe you have evidence of people trespassing on your property, contact authorities;
• Sign up for Code Red, the county’s emergency notification system. Code Red can now be used to notify residents in a particular area, especially when there is a group of illegals who have escaped during a traffic stop. Go to the county webpage at www.co.kerr.tx.us and find the posting for Code Red and sign up.
“Seeing the strong attendance at this event only reinforces the importance of this topic and the concerns shared by many in this county,” said Sheriff Leitha. “Our office is working in concert with law enforcement at the local, state, and federal level to protect Kerr County. Our partnership with citizens is also an important part of the picture, and one we never take for granted.
“We are here to serve, and we encourage the public to report anything that seems out of place. We’d also like to thank the County, Commissioner Harris, our Deputies, the Mountain Home VFD, and the KCSF for making this event a huge success,” Leitha added.
A similar meeting like the one at the Mountain Home VFD is in the planning process for the residents in the eastern part of Kerr County, and the sheriff said hopefully they would be able to announce the date and location in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.