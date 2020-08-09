New rules, same fun along the river

The sounds of youngsters having summer camp fun again echoed along the Guadalupe River and its tributaries, despite the COVID-19 virus, though some opened later or had fewer sessions this year.
And Camp Mystic for Girls proceeded with plans already under way to open a second location and welcome even more campers.
The camp directors there called them “founding sisters,” as the first camper group to inaugurate the new camp.
Camp Mystic
Camp Mystic, outside of Hunt, not only opened their original camp for two two-week sessions this summer, but also opened their new second camp, Camp Mystic at Cypress Lake.
Owner/Director Dick Eastland said they built 13 cabins and a new dining hall on their property off State Highway 39, after getting state permission to dam Cypress Creek to form a small lake.
Eastland said they were making good progress on construction and finishing touches when nearly everything shut down in mid-March.
Eastland said the Texas Governor’s announcement allowed them to open as early as June 1, but they shortened their summer season at the “old camp.” Sessions were planned to be two weeks long and start on July 1.
“Our meals had to be different, and we had to use all paper goods. And we were doing temperature checks with the girls every morning before breakfast,” Eastland said. “They were pretty cooperative about wearing their masks, too.”
Groups of girls were formed by grade levels, and were housed and did all their activities together.
“We’ll be minimizing the times all the girls are all together,” he said in May. “We’re just thankful we can do it this way.”
He said they revised their traditional drop-off activity of vehicles driven by enthusiastic parents bringing in their excited daughters, yelling at already-present friends gathered near the entry road. That usually created an outdoor party with lots of visiting and hugging.
Under the new rules, each family’s vehicle was invited in one at a time to leave their camper(s) and their luggage as quickly as possible, with parents staying in their vehicles, departing for home before the next car would come in.
The same routine was followed when parents returned to pick up their girls; and campers were directed to pack their belongings and stack them outside cabins by the road. Parents were directed to drive in one at a time, stop on the road and stay in their vehicles while camp staff waved each girl off and loaded each girl’s trunk and duffel bag and waved goodbye to each girl; and then each family left the camp for home.
Eastland said they hired counselors based on the old schedule; and most were able to work the new schedule. Overall, most could stay all summer, but there was one virus problem as counselors were arriving early for training.
“One of our counselors tested negative for the virus, as directed and came to training. And the next day she got a call from her mother saying she tested positive for the virus the day after her daughters came to camp. We isolated the girl here with her twin sister, and sent them home. One was positive and one was negative. And about 14 counselors were sent home,” Eastland said. “Thankfully no kids were here yet.”
They delayed opening that camp session by two days; shuffled counselor’s assignments; and called a mobile testing company to come give 71 tests at the camp. And they all were negative.
“So we went back to our opening plans. When the parents came, we had them line up outside the camp gate, and drive through one at a time to drop off their daughters,” Eastland said. “The parents used to attend the awards ceremony at the end and visit, but we couldn’t let them do that.”
While the girls were in camp, they were housed and scheduled for activities in groups – cohorts – and groups were mainly scheduled in activities 30 minutes apart to allow for sanitizing and reduced contact with others.
“They used to eat in mixed age groups, eight to a table, to get to know different people. This summer, they ate with cabin-mates.”
This year the Eastlands hosted 75 campers and 35 counselors at Camp Mystic at Cypress Lake, when capacity at the new camp is about 200.
He said they had to screen campers before they came, asking them questions about symptoms, and checking temperatures frequently after arrival.
Sitting at the climactic awards ceremony, none of that was as important to the campers and counselors as their friendships, shared interests and whether they would take home an award, or could hug their friends when they won one.
They were reminded frequently to wear their face masks, but social distancing wasn’t strictly enforced at the stone-terraced Creekside Chapel. They were all too excited for that.
The Eastlands had a camp doctor; and hired Martha Maynard of San Antonio as “camp COVID-buster” to sanitize everything and everyone, using her large pressurized bottles of spray sanitizer. And among the camp staff members/family members are a registered nurse and their food service director.
Allison Adams, a 16-year veteran as a camp counselor, called this year’s experience “crazy.” “The best thing was the girls’ attitudes. They were glad to be here. The worst thing was, we had to be very flexible, making changes all the time to keep them safe and having fun. We had to stay on our toes.”
Dick Eastland said, “At the new camp, all the cabins and James Hall, the dining hall with its vaulted ceiling and outside decks, are open air, not air-conditioned – but that’s a positive, isn’t it?”
Other area camps
Jane Ragsdale, Heart of the Hills Camp for girls, said they set the dates of their terms this summer at two sessions for three weeks each, running June 19-July 9 and July 13-Aug. 2. Activities were continuing on the grounds there through last week.
Blake Smith at Camp La Junta for boys said he and his staff set their season to later dates and shorter sessions. But the responses from parents were very positive, he said.
“We started two weeks later than last year; and shortened terms to three six-day sessions.”
Diane Hawkins said Sierra Vista Camp for girls and Rio Vista Camp for boys opened three weeks later than their former schedule.
Marsha Elmore at Camp Waldemar for girls said in light of the state’s lengthy guidelines, they opened two sessions to be held July 1-15 and July 17-31, and only for the oldest group of girls they usually host, the 16-year-olds.
