High temps bring dangers of heat stroke

The “dog days” of summer arrived shortly after the spring began in the Hill Country this year. The unusually hot weather over the past three months presents challenges to persons who work outside, the elderly, the young and anyone who has no air-conditioning. Especially impacted are persons who have to wear additional clothing during special events, like firefighters and law enforcement personnel.
“We are seeing an increase in people coming to the emergency room with heat-related issues this summer, especially the past few weeks,” said Darin Smith, Trauma Program Manager/EMS Liaison for Peterson Health.
Smith said most of the people coming to the hospital are dehydrated, because their intake of water has not been sufficient for the needs of their body.
“Luckily we have seen nobody with a heat stroke, the most serious level of heat-related illnesses,” Smith added.
Smith encouraged people to plan accordingly this summer, and because the temperatures are getting warmer earlier in the day, to be sure and stay hydrated ahead of time.
“It’s kind of like when you have a medical procedure scheduled and the doctor tells you to do certain things to stay ahead of your pain, this is the same relationship. Know where you are going, to the golf course or hiking, plan ahead with your water intake and be sure you take sufficient water with you.”
Smith said people often forget that “fun in the sun” at the river or lake does not mean the cool river or lake water temperature will protect you from heat exhaustion and dehydration.
“It’s still physically exhausting to the body and your body needs to stay hydrated,” he said.
For persons who have no air-conditioning in their home, one of the suggested solutions is to use a fan or find a cooling center.
Both DIetert Center and Doyle Community Center have portable fans available to persons who need them.
“We had 40 or 50 fans donated to Dietert Center plus money to buy additional fans if there is a demand,” said Brenda Thompson, executive director of Dietert Center. “Many of our Meals on Wheels recipients needed fans, plus people who eat lunch at the center who are in serious economic situations are also receiving fans.”
Thompson said the center still needs more fans or donations to purchase additional fans. Donations can be mailed to Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St. Please denote on the check that the funds are for the “fan program.” For more information on securing a fan call the center at (830) 792-4044.
Lois Shaw at Doyle Community Center coordinates their fan program this summer.
“We are getting calls from people who need fans or sometimes from a neighbor who knows of someone who needs a fan,” Shaw said. “We have a few fans available at the center and can help, so all they need to do is stop by or call.”
Shaw said the requests for fans have increased this year because of the increased heat.
“The community has been so supportive and donations have really increased this year,” Shaw said. “We have the same issues with people needing heaters in the winter.”
Donations to the Doyle Community Center can be mailed to 110 Barnett St. or call (830) 257-4446 for more information. Please denote on the check that the donation is “for fans.”
Understanding the symptoms of heat exhaustion and how to self-care or help someone who is suffering from heat exhaustion is the first and most important step to recovery and to prevent a visit to the emergency room or a physician’s office.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides guidance to recognize heat exhaustion in older adults.
Older adults do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature. They are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat, and they are more likely to take prescription medications that affect the body’s ability to control its temperature or sweat.
Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion may develop suddenly or over time, especially with prolonged periods of exercise for people of all ages.
Symptoms listed by the Mayo Clinic include:
• Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat
• Heavy sweating;
• Faintness;
• Dizziness;
• Fatigue;
• Weak, rapid pulse;
• Low blood pressure upon standing;
• Muscle cramps;
• Nausea;
• Headache.
If experiencing heat exhaustion a person should stop all activity and rest, call a doctor or go to the emergency room if symptoms worsen or if they don’t improve within one hour. If you are with someone experiencing confusion or who becomes agitated, loses conscious- ness, or is unable to drink, they need to immediately be moved to a cooler place and, if their core body temperature reaches 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, then they need immediate medical attention. Call 911.
Alcohol use, which can affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature, can also be a cause of heat exhaustion.
Risk factors
Young age or older age. Infants and children younger than four and adults older than 65 are at a higher risk of heat exhaustion. The body’s ability to regulate temperature isn’t fully developed in the young and may be reduced by illness, medications or other factors.
Certain drugs
Medications that affect the body’s ability to stay hydrated and respond appropriately to heat include some medications used to treat high blood pressure and heart problems (beta blockers or diuretics), allergy medications (antihistamines), tranquilizers, or certain anti-psychotic medications. Illegal drugs such as cocaine and amphetamines can also increase the core body temperature.
Obesity
Carrying excess weight can affect the body’s ability to regulate its temperature and cause the body to retain more heat.
Sudden temperature changes
Traveling in a warm climate into a cold climate or living in an area that experiences a sudden heat wave puts a person in risk because the body hasn’t had a chance to get used to the higher temperatures.
High Heat Index
When the humidity is high, sweat cannot evaporate as easily and the body has more difficulty cooling itself, making a person prone to both heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If the heat index is 91 degrees F or higher, precautions should be taken to stay cool.
The best advice given by all the medical experts this time of the year is to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed. Monitor for symptoms and be prepared to take action as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.