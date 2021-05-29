CPVFD chief working to get ESD on ballot

Charles Holt, chief of the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, has been working on getting enough citizen signatures to qualify for a November election ballot item that could create “Emergency Services District 3,” and, with East Kerr citizen approval, collect a tax that would financially support his department.
The process has been lengthy, starting with paperwork, legal surveys of Center Point VFD’s district, two citizen meetings so far, and turning in the official signed petitions to the Kerr County Courthouse on May 19.
He was required to get a minimum of 100 signatures of landowners and registered voters; and got 136.
“That was harder than you’d think. We have a lot of people who are renters, not owners,” he said. “In the two public hearings, people were generally against it at the start and by the end, all for it.”
Holt expected to be included on Monday’s Kerr County Commissioners’ agenda, for the next step; and to also make a presentation to Kerrville City Council in early June.
“This funding and official ESD would provide fire-fighting and fire rescue services, but not EMS,” Holt said. “We would continue to get EMS service from the City of Kerrville Fire Department under the county’s agreement with them. And the proceeds of the ESD taxes would be controlled by a five-member appointed board.”
Holt’s proposal is to levy a .06 percent tax via the ESD, or 6 cents on each $100 of property value per home or landowner. And it can never increase to more than 10 cents per $100 valuation.
“That’s $60 per year if a home or property is valued at $100,000,” he said.
“We have 102 square miles in our VFD district and we’ve combined with the smaller Elm Pass VFD that had about 12 square miles,” he said. “The Center Point VFD responded to 125-140 calls last year, and Elm Pass had a lot less. So we joined together as one district as of Oct. 31, 2020. Now we have two stations and combined our equipment.”
Holt said this move also improved all district resident’s ISO ratings for insurance, making them a “6B6Y” under the new standards.
“VFD volunteers have 25 hours per year of instructional training; and we also were given an added fire truck by Kerrville Fire Department when the city department bought a new one,” Holt said.
Holt has been fire chief for four and a half years, and said he started pushing the tax-authority ESD when he started.
“We have standards to meet with our bunker gear and testing once a year; and it needs to be newer than 10 years old,” Holt said. “And our hoses and pumps have to be tested and pass National Fire Protection Association standards. I also have to consider all the trucks and gear and the cost to replace them.
“I live here, too, and all my volunteers; and I want the VFD to be the best it can be. It’s kind of like life insurance. You know the benefit of it when you need it.”
Holt said in an average year, this VFD responds to 125 calls of various kinds. “Snow-vid,” as he called it, broke all their records, when they responded to 102 calls in six days.
“We took people to shelters; delivered supplies; got people out of ditches; did welfare checks; and picked up people to take them to meet ambulances.”
As of May 2021, Holt leads 30 active volunteer firefighters; and some “junior” volunteers are in training.
He quoted the National Volunteer Fire Council and its “cost-saving calculator” as saying his department has a value of $6,448,800; and creates an annual volunteer savings to his district residents of $4,586,800 total or $2,998 per residence in his district, compared to a paid district.
Holt said in the community meetings, he explained to attendees the location and exact boundaries of the VFD district; listed what they need funding for; and explained how he came up with the request for the ESD to be approved.
“I started by asking people how we could get more funding by volunteer fundraisers. Most people said we could try holding more fundraisers; but I believe this community already gives us all it can. Insurance alone costs us $21,241 per year, and that doesn’t count equipment maintenance, fuel and utilities.”
He said he’s very grateful for all their supporters, and knows most give what they can; but not many give large gifts. And between the status of county funding and COVID effects on a possible July barbecue fundraiser and on the businesses that usually donate auction items to it, Holt fears funding losses that he says scare him.
“We sold two old firetrucks and added that money to what we had, to get a large wildland fire-fighting truck. That allows us to do water rescues in up to 9 inches of still water. But if Hunt gets a 6-foot rise in the river, Center Point has water 22 feet deep.”
His department also has two engines for fighting structural fires; three “tenders,” four small “brush trucks” that each can carry 400 gallons of water to isolated sites and one large brush truck with a 1,500-gallon capacity.
Holt’s “wish list” includes new hoses and nozzles; repairing and paving their station’s driveway; extrication equipment; new bunker gear for firefighters (theirs has two years of “life”/use allowed now); and updated radios at $11,000 each, plus portable handheld radios.
They also need to expand the main station to house all trucks; and equip the station with an emergency generator. And while they use donated coolers year-round, he’d like to update those, too.
He said the list totals about $434,800.
Holt said the next steps are with Kerr County Commissioners and Kerrville City Council (due to the legal Extraterritorial Jurisdiction). He has an Aug. 16 deadline to get approvals, for this question to appear on November ballots for Center Point area voters. He counts 4,710 population and 2,025 rooftops.
“Standards say we have 14 minutes from the time a call comes in, to be on location in our gear with our trucks. That’s logged and reported; and we meet that standard. I’m very proud,” he said. “Now we have two new developments planned here and we need equipment. Grants are getting harder and harder to get for trucks. The last one cost us $277,000 ‘bare;’ and new fire engines are expected to cost $600,000 in the future. We already do fire and ‘exiting’ drills at the school; and we’re here for the community whether it’s getting a cat out of a tree; or putting out a house fire.”
