Citizen protests of their 2019 property valuations started to get under way recently at the Kerr Central Appraisal District, as some owners say their new valuations are unacceptably higher than the values they got the year before.
The appraisers in KCAD reassessed the entire county’s properties this year.
Most protest hearings started June 16 and continue to Aug. 31.
Because of COVID-19, no initial informal face-to-face meetings will be held between appraisers and citizens.
Chief Appraiser Sharon Constantinides said appraisers will first contact taxpayers, who met the deadline to protest, by phone or email, and proceed from there.
Constantinides said so far they have received about 3,600 protests, but are still waiting on others postmarked by the deadline.
Appraisers are just getting started contacting those propertyowners, she said, and about 3,200 protests are still active.
The appraisers work from information from buyers and sellers of properties – “sales information” – and a property’s market value as of Jan. 1.
Of her 11 employees, four are fulltime appraisers out in the “field” and the others are outside the office part-time. They work in assigned areas, roughly the boundaries of the county school districts, so they work in areas they know well.
The structure of the KCAD, a state-mandated office from 1979, includes the taxing entities (city, county, school districts, etc.) electing KCAD board members for two-year terms. The KCAD board hires the chief appraiser and handles financial contracts, such as a building or audit.
The Appraisal Review Board is a separate group of area citizens, chosen to hear protests and make decisions on them, case by case. Presently serving on that board are James Ramsey, Clay Lehman, J. C. Davenport, Charles Whittier and Jana Colgate.
General appeals procedure
The steps in this process start with the taxpayer-owner getting their new valuation notice.
Constantinides said when a property-owner wants to question the appraised value, his or her first step is to file a protest by the deadline and then have a conversation with an appraiser (this year, not face to face).
She recommends the owner have their 2019 notice with its official property ID number, and pictures that illustrate the age and condition of the property, “to show what you have.” Depending on how that conversation goes, she said sometimes it’s followed by a property inspection by the staff member.
“After that, sometimes adjustments are made and a written taxpayer waiver form is signed by all necessary staff members and the owner,” she said. “We try to talk to every protestor before their protest gets to the Appraisal Review Board. A lot of times we get it resolved before the ARB meeting.”
“Property appraisal changes are based on sales. We ask all the time for those figures, from sellers and buyers; and don’t get answers all the time. Texas is a ‘non-disclosure’ state.”
She said the KCAD office sends letters to both parties when properties sell, and may or may not get figures back from either one.
Property values have been rising every year, based on supply and demand, she said; and there is a shortage here, especially in the category of “affordable housing.”
She said in general, her chief deputy runs analysis on sales information figures by subdivisions or area or class of home. This tells them where values need to be adjusted. This analysis is done “en mass,” not by individual homes.
Appraisers sometimes want to look around outside a property that includes a home, but they don’t ask to go inside, she said.
They get City of Kerrville permit records, and filed liens from the Kerr County Courthouse.
And they are trained to notice changes in their familiar areas, construction or contractors’ vehicles, for instance, if they are driving around on or off the job.
ARB hearings
When a property-owner is scheduled to appear at the ARB, she said copies of evidence on both sides is exchanged before the date and time of the hearing.
Constantinides said the protesting property-owner should come prepared with amounts of sales around their property, pictures (“visuals are always helpful”), and put their electronic information on a computer “stick” that can be downloaded into the KCAD computers.
The citizen chooses whether to speak first or have the five-member ARB present their case first.
After both sides present their evidence, the ARB makes a decision the same day.
If the citizen is unhappy with that decision, he or she can either file a lawsuit or choose binding arbitration (which usually costs about $500).
Arbitration is a long-distance process, including a rebuttal period; and the arbitrator makes a decision – a valuation figure – and whoever the arbitrator is closer to is considered the “winner.”
Constantinides said the KCAD office contracts with “Eagle View” for fly-overs by airplanes every three years (the next in 2021), and they are equipped, if needed, to pan down onto a property and get measurements, she said.
This aerial view can see changes in the “footprint” of a property, if an owner adds a structure or addition.
Constantinides said those owners should voluntarily tell the KCAD about such changes, under the law; or if they are found out later by KCAD appraisals, the appraisal district must “back-assess” such property up to five years, by state code.
This is one of the requirements under law, per their supervising state agency, the Texas Comptroller’s Office in Austin.
Local example
Tammie Onderdock of Spring Branch told the Community Journal she very much protests the valuation on 1.05 acres of property in the 800 block of Upper Turtle Creek Rd., in Kerr County but not in the city.
It’s a recent family inheritance of her husband’s, William Onderdock III, and is adjoined by other family land.
She said the property on Turtle Creek isn’t improved or their homestead; the shed that came with it isn’t there anymore; and the couple aren’t in the senior citizen “frozen” category. And the appraisal increased from $26,000 to $54,000 in one year.
The KCAD website lists their acre-plus at $26,965 in 2019 and $56,550 for 2020.
Constantinides said on office files their one acre has creek frontage, and propertyowners have to look at, “What would it sell for?” adding, “We appraise by market value.”
“How can they legally increase the appraisal more than 100 percent in one year?” Onderdonk asked in her call.
She said on a phone call with a KCAD appraiser, she was told tax rates might decrease and so might their tax bill.
“Even if the tax rate lowers, I don’t want to allow this increase,” she said, and added, “Most people don’t protest and the appraisal district takes advantage of that.”
She said she filed a protest on the paper form by the deadline, but so far she and her husband aren’t scheduled to appear before the ARB.
Layers of taxes
Property-owners outside the city are billed for taxes for Kerr County, road districts, Emergency Services Districts, Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District, Upper Guadalupe River Authority, and a school district, depending on their location.
Of the taxing entities, the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, KISD, UGRA and Headwaters have the largest total tax base values, and KCAD adjusts those values each year for “net taxable value” or senior “freeze-adjusted taxable value.”
What’s left is minus the senior tax freeze deductions, homestead deductions and other items.
Each entity’s tax bill to property-owners is based on the adjusted amount.
As property-owners are offered the option to protest their valuation, a “total estimated tax” amount is given on the form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.