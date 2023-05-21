Looking for answers on eclipses

Kerrville residents received a glimpse on what to expect from the two anticipated solar eclipse events expected to impact the area in the fall of 2023 and spring 2024 during a panel discussion last Thursday night at Dietert Center.
The main takeaway from city officials was to plan ahead by purchasing gas and groceries in advance, expect congestion within the city limits and celebrate the potential economic impact these events will have to both city and county governments.
Ashlea Boyle, Parks & Recreation director, began by defining the anticipated events, starting with the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse.
“We are here to talk to you about the preparation we’ve made thus far, the plans that we have and those we are still working on,” Boyle said. “We know you have lots of questions, because this is a unique experience that we’ve never had before.”
Boyle said city officials plan to release a “Frequently Asked Questions” page on their website and urged citizens to have patience as they find answers to all the questions posed by citizens.
“An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun’s center, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a ‘ring of fire,’ or annulus around the moon,” Boyle said.
She said the event occurs every one or two years, adding that the last one that occurred in Texas was in 2019.
Boyle said the “maximum annualarity is expected at 11:41 a.m. and will last four minutes and 15 seconds.
Boyle said her department is planning to capitalize on the opportunity by partnering solar eclipse activities with the city’s Kerrville River Festival live music event, but said that while a large number of visitors are expected in the city for both events, the crowd will be much smaller than will be expected for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.
“A total solar eclipse of the sun is when the moon completely hides the solar surface of the photosphere, thereby cutting off all direct rays of sunlight from the observer,” Boyle said. “This is the big deal. This is the event that we’re expecting lots of people to come to… the Hill Country to experience.”
Maximum totality for the total solar eclipse will be at 1:34 p.m., Boyle said, with the entire eclipse duration occurring over two hours and 40 minutes.
“Kerrville will experience complete darkness for four minutes and 25 seconds,” Boyle said, adding that her department is planning a Kerrville Eclipse Festival to coincide with the once-in-a-lifetime event. “Kerrville is unique, in that we are almost in the centerline for both years, which makes us a destination for visitors to come visit us for the eclipses.”
Boyle said Kerrville has been identified as one of the best locations globally to witness the eclipse events.
“With that potential impact to our community, we’re expecting as many as 150,000 people to come to the Hill Country,” Boyle said. “We don’t really know, but that’s what we’ve been told by other communities that experienced similar eclipses.”
It is important to note that the number of possible visitors is for the entire Hill Country and not specifically the City of Kerrville.
“So, that’s what we’re planning for,” Boyle said. “We might have 5,000 people come, we might have 175,000. We are doing the best that we can.”
Boyle said the economic impact to the City of Kerrville is expected to be significant through hotel stays and tourist spending.
“There will be significant impact to our traffic and grocery stores,” Boyle said. “So, we will be activating our Emergency Operations Center, that’s our emergency management team.”
Understanding the potential impact to the community, Boyle said the Kerrville City Council created a committee last February to devise a management plan.
“They appointed four chairs, which is myself and the two chiefs (Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department) and Julie Land with the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau to lead the charge on this,” Boyle said.
She said the committee is broken down into subcommittees, comprised of both experts and volunteers.
Boyle said the subcommittees are planning for everything from resource distribution, lodging and water supply to communication and emergency management.
“Our committee goals, what we are charged with, is ensuring public safety, identifying the needed resources, mitigating danger issues impacting our community, planning for emergency management, planning for event and tourism components and providing an enjoyable experience to our visitors,” Boyle said.
The interest in these solar eclipse events, specifically the April 8, 2024 total eclipse, is already high, Boyle said, saying the Kerrville Schreiner Park sold out of lodging rental space within the first week it was opened. Due to the high demand, Boyle said her department will opening up tent camping space within the park to accommodate guests.
She said local hotels and motels will likely require a three to four night stay.
Emergency management
KFD Chief Eric Maloney told the more than 100 guests attending the panel discussion that he and KPD Chief Chris McCall are working diligently to anticipate needs and emergency management during the two solar eclipse events.
“We’re the incident commanders of the Emergency Operation Center,” Maloney said. “A lot of what we do in emergency management is planning. We plan for events.”
Maloney said he and McCall were active in responding to Winter Storm Uri and Winter Storm Landon through the City of Kerrville’s Emergency Operation Center.
Maloney said he and his counterpart are currently researching needs arising from similar events in other cities and states.
“We are here to ensure your safety and security and to make sure your basic needs are met,” Maloney said.
Maloney said he and McCall are not as worried about the October annular eclipse, saying they will monitor the local emergency management response and tweak it for the much larger April 8 total eclipse influx of visitors.
“We will use that as an exercise for the April event,” Maloney said.
Maloney said he anticipates the Emergency Operation Center to be activated for a four-day period during the April event.
“We’ve established the City of Kerrville Emergency Management Planning Team, which is part of the City-County Emergency Management Task Force,” Maloney said. “That’s a collaborative effort with Dub Thomas (Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator), the sheriff and other partners in the county.”
Maloney said he and McCall are also working with regional partners, as well as Peterson Health, local volunteer fire departments, Ingram Police Department and the county constables.
“For all the planning that we’re doing, we have to make sure we have the right people together, all of our stakeholders, to make sure y’all are safe and secure,” Maloney said.
Maloney said as the solar eclipse events near, the emergency management team will provide detailed information on resources and tips to plan ahead.
“We’ll give you all the information you need to make sure you are safe and secure during these events,” Maloney said. “Not every question will be answered tonight, but we are working on getting all your questions answered.”
Maloney said the EOC team is communicating with grocery stores and convenience stores, urging them to plan ahead to have needed supplies readily available for the surge in customers.
Questions
How far in advance should we purchase groceries?
McCall said the emergency management team is planning for a five to-six day event, saying that citizens should purchase groceries and supplies at least a week or two ahead of the anticipated arrival of visitors, most specifically for the April 8, 2024 event.
“As we get closer to the event, we’ll have a better idea of what our supplies look like,” McCall said. “What our local businesses are able to get in stock. We’ll have a better idea of how to tell you how many days to plan for.”
Should we be concerned about people utilizing our private property to camp out while visiting Kerrville for the eclipse?
“There could be that possibility, but I will say … if you have private property and there are people that don’t have permission to be on that property, call the police department and we’ll come by and get them to move along.”
McCall said he is assessing the anticipated manpower needs for his department during the eclipse event.
How do you keep people from parking their RVs in commercial parking lots?
“It’s up to each individual landowner as to how you are going to take care of that,” McCall said. “I suggest if you don’t want people in a certain area, you post signs or put up barricades to eliminate access. Any preparations that you feel necessary to incorporate would be appropriate.”
Are you coordinating with KPUB (Kerrville Public Utility Board) regarding electrical capacity for the area?
Maloney said electrical needs, water and wastewater accessibility are integral part of emergency management planning.
Boyle added that KPUB is represented in the planning committee.
What about cell service during that time?
“From the studies that we’ve read about in other cities, that’s a big concern and we are trying to plan for that right now,” McCall said. “We will be working to ensure our citizens have a way to contact emergency services if they need help.”
Is there planning for Interstate 10 during the darkness of the eclipse?
McCall said the studies he and Maloney have read indicate that there will be people who stop along the side of the interstate to watch the four-plus minutes of darkness.
“We’re preparing for that. We’re working with TxDot (Texas Department of Transportation) and the county and DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety) to address some of those issues,” McCall said.
Does anyone have an estimate of numbers for the first eclipse in October?
“What we’ve seen is a 10 percent impact over your population,” Maloney said. “That’s not near what you will see for the total eclipse in April.”
Where can we get the glasses to watch the eclipse?
“We are selling them at Kerrville Schreiner Park,” Boyle said.
Will the parking garage be available to the public?
Boyle said the city’s parking garage will be available for visitors to view the eclipse, but not for overnight stays.
