KISD receives 'Superior' rating for financial integrity

Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustee members opened their regular meeting on Nov. 14 by hearing the district has earned a "Superior" rating from the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas during a required public hearing, were presented with the math and reading assessments for the beginning of the year and were provided updates for the KISD Special Education and Head Start programs.
Public Hearing
Jarrett Jachade, KISD chief financial officer, opened the public hearing by explaining the FIRST rating system and finally announcing KISD has earned a “Superior” rating with a perfect score of 100.
“The goal of the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas is based on how the Texas Education Agency uses data to see how we are handling our finances across the district,” Jachade said. “We get a rating each year.”
Jachade explained that districts are graded through the FIRST similarly to how students are graded, with a zero to 100 score.
Anything below a score of 60 is a failing rating.
“There are 20 indicators, 20 things they look at,” Jachade said. “The first four indicators are what they call critical indicators. If you fail any of the first four, you automatically fail the FIRST report, regardless of how well you do on the other 16.”
Those critical four indicators are:
• Timely filing of the AFR and Data Feed;
• Unmodified opinion and material weakness the
• Monetary default on debt, and;
• Timely payments to government entities.
Jachade said another key indicator is properly recording anticipated average daily attendance, which is how school districts receive state funding.
He said ratings also include findings from external independent auditor reports, to include compliance with grants, contracts and laws related to local, state and federal funds.
“I’m happy to report that for several years in a row, we scored a 100 on the FIRST report and achieved a Superior rating,” Jachade said. “It is a testament to the district."
Math, reading assessments
KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust presented the “Beginning of Year Math and Reading Reports” for grades 6-12 as part of the update for District Goal 2, which reads “All students reading on grade level by 3rd grade and all students to successfully complete algebra coursework."
Foust explained that the assessment measurements were different for some classes, saying the district is transitioning to the Measures of Academic Progress assessment software in some areas, while reading assessments for grades 9-12 were being provided by HMH Universal Reading Screener.
Utilizing the MAP assessment, Foust said middle school students showed mixed results, with 70 percent of sixth graders testing between average and high performing.
Foust said 58 percent of seventh graders ranked average or above, while only 43 percent of eighth graders showed an average to high ranking.
With regard to Algebra, Geometry and Algebra II, Foust said 31 percent of students tested at average or above for Algebra, compared to 59 percent for Geometry students and 47 percent for Algebra II students.
The Universal Reading Screener, as provided by MAP, for middle school students revealed 65 percent of sixth graders, 62 percent of seventh graders and 62 percent of eighth graders are considered to have mastered the subject at an average or above level.
Reading assesments for grades 9-12, utilizing HMH Growth measures, showed 43 percent of freshmen, 41 percent of sophomores, 51 percent of juniors and 44 percent of seniors are reading on grade level or above, with an additional 20 percent, 22 percent, 15 percent and 20 percent, respectively, approaching grade levels.
Foust said the next steps are to provide teacher support for students needing help through planning, utilization of contracted interventionists for small groups of students and ensuring that data is shared with teachers, interventionists, parents and students.
A second assessment of students will be conducted mid-year. The results of the Middle of the Year Assessment will be compared to the current one to identify what is working and what assistance for students needs to be adjusted to help all students reach district goals by the end of the school year, Foust said.
Recognitions
KISD trustees recognized the following students for recent achievements;
• Hal Peterson Middle School 7A and 7B football teams for earning district champion status upon the completion of the season;
• Hal Peterson Middle School 8A and 8B teams for early district championships at the completion of the season;
• Tivy High School Team Tennis team for earning Bi-district and Area Championships;
• Tivy High School’s Hannah Hood for qualifying for regional and state cross country meets.
Other business
• Foust reported to trustees that he, Trustee Dr. David Sprouse and Trustee Greg Peschel met with City of Kerrville officials regarding the city’s plan to form the Kerrville Public Facility Corporation, which will provide a method for securing workforce and affordable housing within the city. Foust explained that the meeting was informative and the goal of being able to increase the availability of housing locally would directly and positively benefit KISD, but all said they still have questions and will be in contact with city officials. Foust noted that KISD Board President Rolinda Schmidt requested that a representative from the school district be named as a board member of the KPFC once it is formed;
• Lynn Paulo, KISD Senior Director of Special Education, detailed updates in the district’s special education program, saying that 644 students are currently enrolled in special education curriculum, an increase of 42 since last year and 81 since 2020. Paulo outlined program highlights, to include an inclusion program, Lifeskills program, Positive Approach to Student Success initiative, Support and services for children with autism, as well as a robust vocational program for high school students.
• Kimberly Kothmann, Early Childhood Director, provided an update on the KISD Head Start program, saying 87 students are currently being enrolled. Kothmann said the Head Start program serves children ages 3-4, while the Early Head Start program serves infants and toddlers up to age 3. She said the Early Childhood Campus is in the third year of a five-year grant cycle and that $814,544 was received for the 2022-23 school year. She said non-federal matching revenue is $203,636;
• JK Bernhard was selected for construction of the Hal Peterson Middle School athletic storage building and gym storefront projects.
Consent agenda
With one vote, trustees approved the following under the consent agenda:
• Minutes of the Oct. 17 regular KISD Board meeting;
• Approval the KISD Head Start report, which details policies approved by the Kerrville ISD Head Start Policy Council, composed of five elected parents and three selected community members;
• A resolution in support of the Bandera County 4-H organization as it pertains to allowing for extracurricular status for students participating in off-campus activities;
• An inter-local agreement to participate in the Kerr County Hazard Mitigation Plan;
• Upcoming events report, to include date change for the December regular meeting to Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.