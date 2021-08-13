Burial for veteran couple planned

Robert Niccum of Kerrville made an unexpected and sad find the morning of July 6 when he was outside his home to feed the resident deer along Quinlan Creek.
He said the wildlife was acting strange compared to their normal behavior. And when he walked along the creek several yards, he found two boxes of human “cremains” from separate funerals for a Korean War veteran and his wife.
But all that information came after Niccum called the police to report what he found.
“I was outside to feed the deer, like I do every day; and instead of them moving toward me, they were all facing the same direction down the creek, and snorting and pawing at the ground. And I thought I heard an animal cry like it was in pain,” Niccum said. “When I walked downstream slowly about 40 yards, looking on both sides, I saw these two dark brown boxes just sitting on the ground in the brush.”
Niccum said as soon as he opened one of them and saw what it was, he put the closed boxes back where he found them, and immediately called Kerrville Police Department to ask an officer to respond.
Niccum said the officer called the funeral home listed on the enclosed tags; and confirmed to Niccum that no crime had been committed in someone leaving the boxes where he found them, that state law allows for private placement of such cremains within a certain distance of waterways.
Niccum is a missionary and minister connected to the local office of Commission to Every Nation. He also volunteers at Calvary Temple Church and for an outreach program at the border with Mexico.
He said after finding the boxes and checking with the funeral home listed on the tags, he learned the man was a Korean War veteran, and he and his wife were indigent residents of the Kerrville area.
Johnny Luther Daws died at age 66 and was cremated July 1, 2000; and his wife Robbie J. Daws, died about two years later at age 62 and was cremated July 20, 2002.
Niccum said he left the boxes where he found them for a couple days; and when they were still in the same place, he took them home and called the funeral home for the veteran’s ID number.
“I believe in dignity in death. I got his service number and verification of his military service, but we’ve had trouble getting a copy of Mr. Daws’ discharge form that would say where and when he served. The funeral home said 1951-53,” he said.
Niccum said he asked for local coverage from the other local paper, but got no response.
“After about three weeks, I called Channel 4 television station in San Antonio.”
Niccum said a reporter from the television station was at his door about an hour later; and a couple days after that, a TV news story was aired on the 10 p.m. news.
“At 10:30 p.m. the same night, the commander of the San Antonio Patriots Riders called me and had the same thoughts that I did, that the veteran and his wife deserved to be formally buried. And he asked me if the San Antonio Patriots Riders could take the lead,” Niccum said. “I told him yes.
“The Patriot Riders group confirmed the veteran’s identification with Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, and the office there said the couple could be buried there.”
On Tuesday, Aug 10, at 2 p.m., a service was to be held in San Antonio, led by the Patriots Riders group; and the plans grew from there.
As of last week, the Kerrville area Patriot riders from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion Post were also invited to join in the processional from Kerrville to San Antonio and the cemetery, in addition to any other Kerrville veterans/citizens.
Niccum and his wife were invited to ride to the service in a car provided by the local funeral home; and he also was told Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha would be part of the processional to San Antonio.
Niccum held the boxes for safekeeping until the procession formed in Kerrville at the Hobby Lobby parking lot before noon Tuesday, and traveled to San Antonio and the cemetery.
He was to hand the cremains over to the commander of the San Antonio group at the service.
And Niccum was to speak to the group at the graveside service.
“I expect the chaplains from the Kerrville VFW and American Legion to be at the graveside service,” he said. “Let’s do our deeds for a small town. Raise awareness of poor people who need burial plans; or poor veterans with no family or burial plans – adopt one.”
Family connection
The local minister said he learned after the Channel 4 News story that TV reporters found the couple’s son in Kerrville and a phone number.
“But it was disconnected, and the son wasn’t at that address anymore,” he said. “I helped find him, and met with him; but the son was in hospice care, and not able to help or participate. If Mr. and Mrs. Daws had any friends who are still alive, they’d be in their 80s and 90s now.”
He said another Kerrville area resident called to say the American Legion here now has a funeral fund set up, to benefit the couple’s son.
Monday, Niccum was notified that the son passed away Aug. 9. The same funeral home that handled his parents’ cremation has agreed to take care of him, too.
