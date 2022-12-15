Come celebrate the 10th anniversary of the River Trail with snow

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of the first segment of the Kerrville River Trail, which extends from the Riverside Nature Center to Tranquility Island in Louise Hays Park. The River Trail has been a great addition to the community and has become a defining feature and is used by hundreds of locals daily and encourages citizens in our community to get outdoors and be active.
In celebration of this joyous occasion, the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce that there will be real snow in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5-7 p.m. For this new experience, a snow play area and slide (tubes will be provided) will be set up in Centennial Field for the public’s enjoyment.
The snow consists of finely crushed ice and will be available until it melts. Participants are encouraged to wear warm clothes, gloves, and closed-toe shoes. All tube riders must sign a waiver before use. Guardians must be present for anyone under the age of 18.
Snow on the Island
Don’t forget to walk along Tranquility Island in Louise Hays Park and experience artificial “snow” in Kerrville. Tranquility Island is lit for the holidays, and what better way to celebrate the holidays than with lights and snow! There will be artificial “snow” for a limited time on the island between 5-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 24. Bring your friends, family, and cameras to help celebrate this wonderful holiday season. Please note that the snow on the island is not meant for ingestion.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300,recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
