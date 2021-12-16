Covid-19 cases on the rise, hospitalizations remain low

With holiday gatherings in full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Kerr County is seeing low hospitalizations, but an upswing of new active cases.
“While hospitalizations here and across our region are still low, we are seeing our active case numbers creep back up,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management. “We really don’t want to see that trend continue and possibly spike in January, so we strongly urge that citizens remember to practice safety protocols when they get-together to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s holidays.:
He advised those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to consider getting their free vaccinations or vaccine boosters from local pharmacies or medical providers, since slightly under half of the county’s population older than 5 years of age is fully vaccinated. “We understand the decision to get a vaccine is a personal choice, but it has proven to reduce the severity of COVID-19 if you do get it. If you have concerns, please consult your own trusted doctor,” Thomas said.
Information that offers guidelines on how to plan for safe gatherings is found on The Centers for Disease Control website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/considerations-for-events-gatherings.html.
New active cases as of today, Thursday, Dec. 16, were at 210, according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Statistics.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients at Peterson Regional Medical Center today numbered 4 individuals, with 1 suffering severely enough to be in the hospital’s ICU and 1 patient on BiPap. Regionally, across the 28-county group to which Kerr County belongs, there were 209 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. That amounts to virus patients using up 3.4% of regional hospitals’ occupancy.
Here are the updated statistics for this week:
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update
As of Dec. 16, 2021
• 210 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
• 6,939 recoveries -- people who were confirmed positive for the virus, but who have since “timed out” beyond its short-term effects.
• 141 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19
• 4 hospitalizations of patients currently receiving treatment for active COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville Of those patients, one is in the hospital’s ICU and 1 is receiving BiPap.
• 209 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across the 28-county region that includes Kerr County. (*This figure means that COVID-19 patients are now taking up 3.4% of the capacity of hospital facilities across the region.)
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County/Dec. 16, 2021
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
• 55,940 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents
• 2,762 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine
• 24,134 locals who are now “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine.
Kerr County Breakdown into Age Divisions of
People Considered Fully Vaccinated – Dec. 16, 2021
• ***5-11 years old – 102 people fully vaccinated
• 12-15 years old – 694 people fully vaccinated
• 16-49 years old – 7,493 people fully vaccinated
• 50-64 years old – 6,015 people fully vaccinated
• 65-79 years old – 7,220 people fully vaccinated
• 80+ years old – 2,607 people fully vaccinated
• UNKNOWN – 3 people fully vaccinated
TOTAL AS OF Dec. 16, 2021: 24,134 people – 47.81% of Kerr County’s population over 5 years of age are fully vaccinated. 55.17% of the county’s residents over the age of 5 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
