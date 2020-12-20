MacDonald appointed to State Board of Plumbing Examiners

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kerrville businessman Justin MacDonald to the State Board of Plumbing Examiners.
MacDonald is the President of MacDonald Companies, a group of companies specializing in developing, building, and managing multifamily neighborhoods across Texas and based in Kerrville.
MacDonald worked alongside his father, Granger, until his death earlier this this year.
“My family has always had a strong sense of public service, going back to my great-great-great-grandfather, who served as a Kerr County Clerk,” MacDonald said. “I have always enjoyed serving our local community in various volunteer and governmental roles, now I am beyond excited to be able to help serve all the citizens in this new role.”
MacDonald said he has worked in the family business from the time he was old enough to “pickup a broom and start sweeping job sites.”
The fundamental mission of the State Board of Plumbing Examiners is to help protect the health and safety of the citizens of the State of Texas by ensuring that our drinking water and air are free from contaminants by regulating properly designed and installed plumbing systems.
“It is clear to me that regulation of plumbers serves a very clear public purpose,” MacDonald said, adding he would meet with all stakeholders to prepare a path forward.
MacDonald is married to Courtney. The couple are parents of 1-year-old Mary Kate.
