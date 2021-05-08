Remembering ‘Mom’ on her special day

Mother's Day 2021 is Sunday, May 9, and some area daughters and sons are sharing their mothers' personalities and long-familiar advice and traditions. Above left is Maria Saiz pictured with daughter Rose Bradshaw of Kerrville; and right is Diana Bock with son Todd Bock of Kerrville. Others highlighted on page 12 are mom Betty Coffer with daughter Koy Coffer; Penelope Chisholm with daughter Keri Wilt; and Nancy Wilt with son Patrick Wilt.